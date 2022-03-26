Cork city property is in the running for 'Home of the Year title'

CAN a Cork property win the coveted 2022 Home Of The Year title?

We’re in last chance saloon when the final qualifying round airs on RTÉ1 on Tuesday, March 29, at 8.30pm, ahead of the final the following week.

Among the last contenders in this series is Sinead Murphy, who lives in a stylish Cork city home with a protected façade.

When she first viewed the home, it was in need of a full renovation, but Sinead fell in love with it. The building has a protected façade so the work was completed from within, with the help of her dad.

Sinead furnished the property with a mix of 1970s Scandi and art deco furnishings inspired by her travels in New York. She loves how central and stylish her home is.

It’s a place where Sinead can people-watch, but also be away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The other two contenders in the episode to be perused by judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bon, and Sara Cosgrove are a modern panoramic house in Dublin, and an old shop conversion in Kilkenny.

Shirley Coleman outside her beautiful, contemporary family home in North Co. Dublin , which also features on 'Home Of The Year'.

Shirley and Alan Coleman have created a beautiful house in North Co. Dublin. She loves the contemporary and spacious interior of her family home, and how the house echoes the modernist style, that of linking the indoor and the outdoor living spaces.

Shirley also loves how it sits in the landscape with a view to the sea, enjoying panoramic views of both the sunrise and the evening setting sun.

Padraig and Gráinne Haughney live in an old shop conversion along with their three boys, in Kilkenny.

Built in the 1820s as a commercial property, it had been lying vacant for more than 50 years before they purchased the premises and, over a three-year period, they transformed it into a family home.

As the shop front is listed, it remained, but it was restored along with other original characteristics including the high sloping ceilings, beam and tie bars.

The family love the history of the property and how they have been able to turn it into a family home at the heart of the community.

The judges are looking for individuality, functionality and clever design in the contenders for Home of the Year.

The winning property on Tuesday will join the six other finalists, with the winner announced on Tuesday week.