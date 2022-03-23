The perfect recipe for Mother's Day: Raspberry & Almond Cake

"This is most certainly a special occasion cake," says Mercy Fenton, in her weekly column.

"Mother’s Day comes to mind - not only because of its visual presence but also it is rich and full of flavour.

"It is, however, not difficult to make and can be approached in stages. First the cake, next the icing and finally put it together.

"It’s a big cake that is enough for 12 very generous slices at least. You can absolutely reduce the recipe by half and do two layers for a smaller crowd."

Ingredients

(Note: All the ingredients are best at room temperature.)

315gr cake flour

3 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bread soda

¾ tsp salt

227gr butter

298gr sugar

6 large egg whites

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tsp almond essence

170ml milk

152ml sour cream

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 175C.

Line bottom of two 9-inch round cake pans with a disk of parchment paper, lightly butter the sides.

Weigh vanilla extract, almond extract, milk, and sour cream into a measuring jus and mix well - set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the cake flour, baking powder, & bread soda, and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, using a spade attachment, beat the butter on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy, for about 1 minute.

Add in the sugar and beat on high speed for up to 5 minutes, until it is light and fluffy.

Reduce speed to low and add in the egg whites, a little bit at a time, beating well after each addition, and scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed.

On low speed, add half the flour mixture, barely mix in, then add half the sour cream mixture, once mixed in well repeat with the remaining flour and sour cream. Mix until just combined.

Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans and smooth the tops.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until lightly brown around the edges and a toothpick inserted in the centre of the cakes comes out clean. Cool the cakes in the pans, place on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Then invert the cake layers onto cooling racks and cool completely. Once the cakes are completely cooled prepare the icing.

Vanilla & white chocolate Icing

Ingredients

225gr butter

280gr icing sugar

1 tbsp cream

1 tsp vanilla essence

½ tsp almond essence

170gr white chocolate - melted and cooled

Method:

In the bowl of an electric mixer, using a spade attachment, beat the butter on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy, for about 1 minute.

Reduce the speed to low and gradually add in the icing sugar, beating until all of the sugar is completely combined.

Increase the speed and beat until light and fluffy, remembering to scrape down the sides of the bowl and the spade occasionally.

Add in cream, vanilla and almond essence and beat until combined.

Add in the cooled, melted white chocolate and beat again until smooth.

Assembly

Ingredients

250 gr Fresh raspberries

240 gr raspberry jam

Method:

Using a long, serrated knife, slice each cake in half horizontally, so that you have 4 even layers.

Place one cake layer on a large plate or cake stand.

Put about 1/5 of the icing on each of 3 layers.

Spread evenly.

Share the jam between the 3 layers spread carefully over the icing.

Scatter 5 or 6 raspberries over each of the three layers.

Rebuild the cake, pressing down gently once the final bare layer is on top

Spread all remaining frosting over the top and sides of the cake.

Using your hands, gently press the sliced toasted almonds all around the sides of the cake.

Then top with the remaining fresh raspberries.

Allow the cake to set for 20 minutes before slicing. Then serve, or store, in the refrigerator, for up to 2 days.

Bring to room temperature before serving.