Cork house on the banks of the Lee features on 'The Great House Revival'

THE property TV shows keep coming thick and fast for RTÉ - unsurprisingly, as they are a big hit with viewers.

The latest run of Home Of The Year is reaching its final stages, and now a new series of The Great House Revival, hosted by that series’ star judge, Hugh Wallace, is starting on RTÉ1 on Sunday March 27 at 9.30pm.

In the first episode we head to Passage West in Cork, and the property of tech professional Rob Hennessey, who fell in love with his bargain-price Victorian house on the banks of the Lee the moment he saw it.

But with only the slimmest of budgets to patch up its holey floors and rotten joists, he has to up-skill fast and take on the majority of the restoration with his own two hands.

Over the course of two years, he meets new partner Katie and completes the project as an astonishingly high spec family home for her and new arrival, baby Caoimhe.

Other projects in the series include a hulking, ivy-covered mill in Co Louth, a castle on the verge of collapse in Co Wexford, and a house inherited from Nana, complete with her psychedelic furnishings, in Co Laois.