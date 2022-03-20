Chalet-style home vies for Home of the Year accolade

The judges, architects Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone, and interior designer Sara Cosgrove cast their expert eye on the houses in the sixth episode of the series, and decide which will make the final.
The Dublin property belongs to Niamh Peare, an architect and interior designer, who lives there with her engineer husband James, and their two daughters.
Niamh and James feel that the importance of a healthy home is more relevant than ever, and wanted to create an interior that was flexible with a multi-purpose family home and workplace.
Kate and Shane Byrne and their son live in a 150-year-old farmhouse with modern extension in Wicklow. The property has been in Shane’s family for decades but when they moved in, in 2018, they knocked through all the smaller rooms and added an extension to create an open plan living space with lots of natural light.
Kerry Devlin lives in the 1980s chalet-style bungalow with husband Nicky and their twin boys.
The interior design is inspired by mid-century, modern and Scandi interiors; mixing vintage and retro furniture with modern pieces with plenty of colour.