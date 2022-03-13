New TV drama by Cork's Graham Norton airs this week

Bandon’s own Graham Norton may be best known as the cheeky host of his eponymous BBC talk show, but he’s also a writer, and his debut novel provides the foundation for this four-part drama.

Directed by Kathy Burke (of Gimme Gimme Gimme fame) it features a Who’s Who of Irish talent, including Conleth Hill - best known as Varys from Game of Thrones - Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker and Cork actress and Derry Girls’ star Siobhan McSweeney.

The plot follows hapless Garda PJ Collins (played by Hill), whose world is turned upside down when the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered.

As he does his best to investigate the case, he is forced to engage with the residents of his sleepy village that he’s worked very hard to avoid.

Holding, airs on Monday, March 14 on ITV, 9pm

Also on TV on Monday...

Curse Of The Ancients, Sky History, 9pm

Professor Alice Roberts charts the rise of civilisation from 6100BCE to the end of the Bronze Age in this new series

It was a time of progress in architecture, literature, and the arts, until most of these great civilisations suddenly collapsed, plunging the world into a dark age.

Professor Alice Roberts takes another TV trip back in time

Alice reveals how scientists are uncovering what happened to these civilisations - the devastating flood that separated Britain from Continental Europe; the cataclysmic volcanic eruption that wiped out Minoan civilisation; and the discovery of Europe’s earliest battlefield – throwing new light on disasters that shaped the world today.

The Way We Were, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

The second episode of the nostalgia serie looks at the changing face of housing.

From the suburbanisation of our cities to the ‘bungalow blitzing’ of our countryside, through the evolution of social housing and the beautifully idealistic ‘Garden City’ Movement of the 1930s and ‘40s, to the high rise projects of the ‘60s and ‘70s, we see how our housing has changed.

It also assesses the interiors trends - from pastel bathroom suites to PVC conservatories; not forgetting the lifechanging arrival of central heating, twin tub washing machines and domestic showers.

Buachaillí Ón Éirne, BBC2 NI, 10pm

In this three-part series, pals Cormac Ó hÁdhmaill and Antaine Ó Donnaile enjoy an epic kayaking adventure on the River Erne.

The trek begins at the source of the Erne in Cavan, and travels through Fermanagh and Donegal all the way to the Atlantic at Ballyshannon. The duo meet folk who live, work and play along the waterway.

The Big Design Challenge, Sky Arts, 8pm

In the last episode, electronic music duo and Brit Award nominees Orbital play live and set the contestants the challenge of designing an object or product inspired by music.