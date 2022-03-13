Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Dermot Bannon wrestles with budget on TV project

We look ahead at 'Room to Improve', which continues tonight (Sunday).
Dermot Bannon with Jim and Mary on Room To Improve, which airs on March 13.

DERMOT Bannon travels to Thurles in Room To Improve on RTÉ1 tonight at 9.30pm, to transform the home of Jim and Mary Moloney, which they built 30 years ago.

He has a challenge as the budget of €210,000 is restrictive, and Jim and Mary want to bring their ‘forever home’ up to the 21st century and do a deep retrofit, as well as make it meet the outside as they are passionate outdoor people.

Dermot has to bring the Moloneys on a journey, and demonstrate that their delayed decisions will inevitably lead to an increase in spend.

