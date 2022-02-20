Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Back for 13th season, it’s Room To Improve!

OFFERING A HELPING HAND: Dermot Bannon with homeowners Lisa and Marc Daly in Room To Improve

Sinead McCarthy

AFTER nearly two years absent from our screens, one of the great Irish TV traditions returns for a new run tonight, Sunday February 27.

The thirteenth series of Room To Improve begins on RTÉ1 at 8.30pm, and Dermot Bannon is back to cast his eye over builds of all different shapes and sizes.

His first stop is Kilmacud in Dublin, where the homeowners, want to extend their property for them and their three boys.

But Dermot faces challenges on the build from construction costs increases to post-Covid lockdowns - and he has the usual job of trying to convince the proud homeowners that his ideas will work!

Marc and Lisa Daly have lived in the south County Dublin suburb of Kilmacud for a long time, so much so that Lisa grew up in the semi-detached home they sold to make their new property happen.

In 2018, Dermot met with Marc and Lisa to understand the requirement from the new house they were building on a plot of land, or otherwise known as the ‘very large garden’, of their family home.

It was a long process for Marc and Lisa, between selling their home in turbulent times, and Brexit, then finally the pandemic.

The couple are parents to three boys, Jake, Liam and Alex, and wanted their home to do specific jobs for all of them – individual bedrooms for all the boys and a special sensory room for their son Liam, who is autistic.

The lockdown in January, 2021, was particularly frustrating for the Daly family as they were living in a friend’s summer house in Baltray, Co Louth.

So while their schools, work and lives were in Dublin, they had to contend with the 120km drive every weekday for a year and a half.

Dermot had a journey to go on too with Lisa and Marc, with the sensory room being a first for him and Room To Improve. He went on a fact-finding mission with Lisa on how to build and facilitate it to Liam’s needs. He visited Liam’s school, The Meadow in Johnstown National school, where he met with Julie, Liam’s teacher who talked to Dermot and Lisa informing him about Liam’s needs.

They also visited a Sensory Room product provider Brian Morgan, who advised them about the latest products on the market.

Dermot took risks with the exterior of the building which paid off.

He always wanted the stairs in the atrium to do a certain job, and sometimes Marc and Lisa did not agree with Dermot’s ideas, so he really had his work cut out for him!

