Recipe: Raspberry and Almond Blondies

"These raspberry almond blondies are just delicious," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"They are moist, buttery and full of almond flavour. With the benefit of being gluten-free, they are simple to make and they keep well for a day or two... if they last that long. It’s hard not to love them."

Raspberry and Almond Blondies

Ingredients

250gr unsalted butter, melted and cooled.

125gr granulated sugar

125gr soft light brown sugar

3 Medium free range eggs

1 tsp almond extract

160gr gluten-free flour (sieved)

1 tbsp cornflour (gluten free)

150gr white chocolate chips

100gr raspberry jam

100gr whole frozen rhubarb

30gr flaked Almonds

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180C.

Line a 9x9” square tin with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, add your melted butter and sugars and beat till smooth.

Add in the eggs and almond extract and beat again till smooth.

Next add in the flour, ground almonds and corn flour and fold in gently, until a thick blondie mixture is made - it will be ready in a few minutes.

Add in the chocolate chips, and then scrape the mixture into the tin, and spread.

Dollop on the jam, and lightly swirl through the blondie mixture.

Then scatter on the frozen almonds.

Sprinkle over the flaked almonds

Bake the vlondies in the oven for 30 minutes, or until there is an ever so slight wobble in the middle.

Leave the blondies to cool in the tin.

Before cutting, chill to completely set, once portioned they can be left to return to room temperature before serving.

They will have moist fudgy texture, and are delicious on their own or served with ice cream or cream.