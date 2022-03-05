Cork model set for First Dates... does she find 'The One'?

NOMINATED for ‘virgin for life’ at his Debs, gym-enthusiast Tim, aged 24, from Meath comes in all guns blazing when he meets part-time Cork model Lauren, aged 22, on First Dates Ireland on RTÉ2 on Thursday (March 10) at 9.30pm.

Lauren is the latest Cork woman to feature on the show - we've already seen appearances by Digital marketing executive and former Miss Cork Zoe Hendrick, screenwriter Maria Barker from Midleton and beauty pageant contestant Effy Murphy from Youghal.

This week another Cork woman features on the show.

Also, having run with the bulls in Pamplona, Sue, aged 45, from Armagh is ready for anything when she arrives for a date with former stud farm manager Brian, aged 45, from Dublin.

And with a masters in English, Ciara, aged 25, from Mayo, talks a mile a minute with journalism student Orla, age d28, from Lucan. But will the final word be yes or no to a second date?