'Do whatever makes you happy': Cork woman set to appear on First Dates Ireland

A screenwriter from the countryside of Midleton is one of two Cork women set to feature on First Dates Ireland this Thursday night.

27-year-old Maria Barker is set to meet alpha male Dublin insurance salesman Dolapo in tonight’s episode, which she described as “a super exciting” experience once she shook off the pre-date nerves.

Maria was asked to feature on the popular dating show back in August of last year and was among the 48 couples cast out of 10,000 applications.

She said that as someone who loves the television industry, having just completed a master's in screenwriting at the University of the Arts London, she was “very grateful” for the opportunity.

She said that she was hoping producers of the show would introduce her to “a fella that would propose to me.. on a gondola.. in Venice.. by night” and teased that we will have to tune into tonight’s show to find out if they were successful in doing so.

Maria Barker will appear on Thursday's First Dates Ireland.

Maria is currently writing a book about how peoples’ self-worth level can affect every aspect of their lives and encouraged people not to settle on the basis of societal ‘norms’.

“I was excited but I was in no way dependent on their match-making skills, if they did good, great. if they did bad, then that's cool too. I say this as I'm the first person to preach, it’s okay to be single.

Be happy, fill your life with colour, travel, write, binge TV shows, read, learn languages, cook, study, find your passion, drink naggins just do whatever makes you happy and never settle just for the sake of it or feeling like you have to.

She said that not knowing your self-worth can manifest into meeting partners who also don't see your worth.

“It's vital to raise your self-worth levels if you are looking for the love that we all deserve. Life is too precious, we have one life, let's not waste it with somebody that doesn't make you happy.”

Joining Maria on the show will be Togher native, now living in Youghal, Effy Murphy who was crowned Miss Diamond Ireland in August and will represent Ireland in the international finals in Las Vegas this year.

First Dates Ireland broadcasts on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 9.30pm.