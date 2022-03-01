Topsy-turvy house features on Home of the Year

AN upside-down home, with the bedrooms at the bottom and the living area on top, is among the three properties viewed in the next episode of Home Of The Year on RTÉ1 tonight, Tuesday March 1, at 8.30pm

The modernist property in Bangor, Co. Down, belongs to Aoife and Gareth Tolerton, who live there with their children.

The lay-out of their home maximises the views and makes the most of the sense of light throughout the home.

Aoife, an artist and graphic designer, took over the interiors and created a modern, minimalist, clean look which is softened by rustic elements of wood throughout. But will judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone, and Sara Cosgrove approve of the design?

Also featured in the third episode is a farm cottage owned by Denis and Máire Hennessey-O’Connor in Tipperary. They renovated it over a two-year period and wanted to ensure the original feeling of the property wasn’t lost.

Finally, the judges see a 1920s end of terrace in Dublin. When Gail Hawthorne and Graham Watson bought it, it required a full renovation and new heating, plumbing and electrics.