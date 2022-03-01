Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 08:36

Topsy-turvy house features on Home of the Year

What trio of properties will the judges visit this week?
Topsy-turvy house features on Home of the Year

Owners of the upside-down property in Bangor, Co Down, which features on Home of the Year tonight, Tuesday March 1.

AN upside-down home, with the bedrooms at the bottom and the living area on top, is among the three properties viewed in the next episode of Home Of The Year on RTÉ1 tonight, Tuesday March 1, at 8.30pm

The modernist property in Bangor, Co. Down, belongs to Aoife and Gareth Tolerton, who live there with their children.

The lay-out of their home maximises the views and makes the most of the sense of light throughout the home.

Aoife, an artist and graphic designer, took over the interiors and created a modern, minimalist, clean look which is softened by rustic elements of wood throughout. But will judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone, and Sara Cosgrove approve of the design?

Also featured in the third episode is a farm cottage owned by Denis and Máire Hennessey-O’Connor in Tipperary. They renovated it over a two-year period and wanted to ensure the original feeling of the property wasn’t lost.

Finally, the judges see a 1920s end of terrace in Dublin. When Gail Hawthorne and Graham Watson bought it, it required a full renovation and new heating, plumbing and electrics.

Read More

Another three properties wow judges on Home of the Year tonight

More in this section

My Weekend: You can't beat good food and good music! My Weekend: You can't beat good food and good music!
Cork teens produce inspiring podcast about climate change, social justice and life in general Cork teens produce inspiring podcast about climate change, social justice and life in general
Cork Sculpture Factory continues to shine a light on Cork’s artistic talent Cork Sculpture Factory continues to shine a light on Cork’s artistic talent
home of the year
<p>Wike Schippers, who is involved in the Cork School of Music production of The Tempest this week.</p>

'I’m really proud of myself and everyone involved to see it coming together into a completely unique experience of Shakespeare...'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest


Check out the winners of 15th Annual EchoLive Women in Sport Awards 
See the winners here



EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more