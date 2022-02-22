Another three properties wow judges on Home of the Year tonight

Home Of The Year, RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Cat and Ciaran Hogan are basket makers who live in a 1970s home in Galway.

When the couple moved in, the house was very much stuck in it’s past, so they decided to renovate while trying to preserve as much of the properties original character and layout as possible.

The couple took inspiration for the colours they used in their home from nature, painting the walls with teals and blues and adding a forest mural to their guest bedroom.

Their property features in the second episode of the popular series tonight, along with a renovated 1920s home in Belfast, and a modern new build in Dublin.

Which of the three will take the fancy of judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone, and Sara Cosgrove?

WHAT ELSE IS ON TV TONIGHT

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek, ITV, 9pm

Last year, the Good Morning Britain star and chat show host received plaudits for her documentary Finding Derek about her beloved husband Derek Draper’s fight with Covid-19 and her family’s efforts to cope with the difficulties and trauma that involved.

Kate Garraway’s care for her Covid-hit husband is detailed on ITV

Those who received it warmly will no doubt be tuning into this follow-up, which charts the period from April to Christmas 2021, and witnesses how Garraway and her children deal with their ‘new normal’.

It begins as Derek arrives home after spending just over a year in hospital, and sees Kate navigate the challenges of the social care system during a period of upheaval and uncertainty.

She also meets others in a similar position and offers an update on her husband’s condition.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby, BBC2, 9pm

In the final episode of the current series, Monica Galetti and Giles Coren are staying closer to home than usual. They’re venturing behind the scenes at The Lanesborough, which is situated in a stunning historic building on London’s Hyde Park Corner.

Each room comes with a 24-hour dedicated butler service, but as the duo find out, it still manages to feel like a home from home.

Guests’ dogs are even welcome, although how they get along with the resident cat is anybody’s guess.

While Giles tries to maintain the high standards of service, Monica lends a hand with the afternoon teas.

This Is Going To Hurt, BBC1, 9pm

The everyday tasks involving helping mums-to-be deliver their babies is tricky enough without throwing anything else into the mix, so you can imagine the horror when the overworked staff discover they’re expected to paper over any cracks to avoid upsetting a politician who’s due to visit the ward.

Head midwife reluctantly agrees to carry out the task, Adam is somewhat distracted by a distressed older patient.