Home of the Year returns... will there be Cork properties on this year's TV series?

THE Irish are a nosy bunch and that trait, combined with our love of property, is the reason why Home Of The Year is such a popular TV show.

The hit series returns for a new run on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm, as the search begins for a property that is fit to be crowned Ireland’s finest.

This year, there is a new judge in tow, as interior designer Sara Cosgrove joins architects Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone on a nationwide tour of 21 glorious homes, including a few Cork contenders.

Sara, an award-winning interior designer and the founder of two design businesses in Dublin, said: “Having the opportunity to join the team for this season’s Home of the Year is wonderful. Travelling the length and breath of the country with my fellow judges to visit the eye-opening and diverse range of homes was so inspiring.

“I have always loved the show and have watched every episode over the last few years, so I’m thrilled to have been involved.

“It was great to see the sheer diversity of design approach, and yet see the common elements of dedication and creativity throughout these special homes.”

As ever, the judges will be looking for individuality, functionality and clever design, and will score each of the three homes they view in each episode. The home with the highest combined score will go through to the final in April, where the winner will be crowned.

In the first episode, we get a tour of properties in Dublin, Kerry, and Longford.

Camille, an actor, lives in a terraced home in Dublin which she purchased in 2017 and began updating the interiors and putting her own stamp on the home.

She took a maximalist approach to the interiors and enjoyed the challenge of combining lots of elements in a harmonious way.

Camille uses her interiors as a way of expressing her creative personality. Her home makes her feel calm and happy.

Tony McManus lives in this new build home in Kerry with his wife Imogen and their son.

They found a site and set about creating a house with a traditional exterior but a very modern and contemporary feel inside. The family love the sense of light and space throughout the home.

Caroline and Jason live with their children in a refurbished cottage in Longford.

When the couple first saw the house they were shocked at its level of disrepair, but this made them even more determined to give it a new lease of life, including a Dutch door entrance.