Wedding of the Week: Becoming homeowners and Mr and Mrs all in the one day

THIS couple became homeowners and husband and wife, all on the same day.

Denise Sheehy, from Emly in County Tipperary, married Ian Cotter, from Thorndale, Dublin Hill, today they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple were wed at St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney.

They first met in Sober Lane, eight years ago. Ian proposed when Denise was pregnant with their second child Ella Mae, in the kitchen at home - their eldest daughter Sophia Rose was wearing a vest saying ‘Mummy, will you marry daddy?’

They were married on Denise's 30th birthday, November 5, 2021.

“It was just perfect as he had our daughter involved too,” said Denise.

The couple hosted their wedding reception in the Killarney Heights Hotel - who the bride said “went above and beyond for us”.

The groom with his bestman and groomsmen.

They had five bridesmaids, Rose O’Sullivan, Michelle Hallessy, Shona Maguire, Marie Kiely and Elaine Payne.

They also had five groomsmen, Eoin Stephens, Timmy Kelly, Keith O’Sullivan, Mark McMahon and Corey Redmond.

The bride with her father and her bridal party.

There were four flower girls, their daughters Sophia Rose Cotter, Ella Mae Cotter, Rosie Payne and Lilly Cooney and their page boys were three brothers, Louie, Elliott and Oliver Cooney.

The bride got her dress in Aibheil of Adare in County Limerick, from the Michaella range. Ian’s suit was from Red Church in Cork city.

The wedding cake was made by the bride’s mom Mary Hanley.

The couple were married at St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney.

The videographer was Greg Mulcahy and photographer was Eddie Hennessy.

Music in the church and reception was by Deborah Murphy.

The bride said: “Everyone was fantastic and made our day run so smoothly for us.”

The band were Truly Diverse from Kerry and the couple’s first dance was to Flying without Wings, by Westlife - “our favourite song”.

The couple first met in Sober Lane.

As to the most memorable thing from the wedding day?

“When my husband gave me our front door key to our forever home, it’s something we’ll never forget,” said Denise.

They held their reception at the Killarney Heights Hotel.

“Homeowners and husband and wife all on the same day.

“We loved that our two daughters were involved and got to share the day with us.”