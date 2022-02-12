'It’s great to be back on air' - DJ Gareth O'Callaghan tells his Cork fans

WHEN popular DJ Gareth O’Callaghan goes back to his old stomping ground, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, today, he’ll imagine he’s broadcasting from Cork.

“And I’ll imagine all my Cork fans that are listening in,” adds Gareth.

Four years ago, he was diagnosed with MSA - a rare neuro-degenerative disorder - and quit his job, fearing his voice would soon be gone.

However, despite his illness, his voice is still as smooth as ever, and he hits the airwaves again today.

Gareth O’Callaghan At The Weekend will air on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and feature a blend of classic hits, presented in his own inimitable style.

He will be back amongst old friends.

“My Cork fans are old friends who listened in to my afternoon show back in 1989,” he says.

“The audience grew with me. The age group varied, there were teens and parents who listened to 2fm. Now those fans are in their 40s and 50s, some are in their 60s and 70s. I think some of my colleagues are jealous; I have such a big fan-base!”

Gareth and wife Paula’s house near Douglas is feeling the positive vibe.

“There is a great vibe around the house. Paula is delighted. I got some lovely messages from people who are listening to me for decades. It gives me such a lift.”

There were plans to set up a broadcasting facility here in Cork, but Covid put a stop to it. “So for now I’m broadcasting from Dublin,” says Gareth. “I’ve done a few refresher courses technical-wise and I’ll be bringing a collection of my favourite CDs.”

Did he ever think he’d be on the airwaves again after receiving the diagnoses? MSA - multiple system atrophy - is characterised by automatic dysfunction, tremors, slow movement, muscle rigidity and postural instability.

“I never thought it,” says Gareth.

“Being honest, I dived into a deep depression that winter I was diagnosed. I thought why bother, I’m only going to get worse. But with good pals and a good team around me, I was able to get out of the depression.

“I realised physical fitness is mental fitness. You can’t separate the brain from the body. The brain is thinking; the heart is feeling. You can’t split them up.

“When I left radio in 2018, I was very sick at that stage. My medical team decided I needed time out. The more anxiety and stress you have, the faster MSA progresses.

“My psychologist said I needed time out. Earning money wasn’t relevant, he said. You won’t get rich but you will get by. He told me to keep myself strong, try and slow it down. Rest and meditation were recommended and I try to get as close to nature as I can.”

Gareth took to the high-ways and by-ways of Cork.

“I was told hill-walking was great exercise to keep calf and leg muscles strong. I was told to walk uphill to avoid ending up in a wheelchair. MSA attacks the nervous system. Paula and I love walking Currabinny woods,” he says.

“We often walk over to Frankfield and to the old Gunpowder Mills near the river.

“Living in Cork is like a home-coming for me,” adds Gareth.

“Both my grandparents on my mother’s side hail from Cork. I have fabulous childhood memories of holidays spent with my cousins near Blarney. Now the road between Tower and Blarney is so fast. Back then we could wander down to the river and follow it along. After breakfast we’d be shooed out to play and called in again for lunch and dinner. The freedom was great.

“I have beautiful memories of those days. I hardly recognise Blarney now, the town itself has retained its character but the Tower Road has mushroomed with new houses.

“My great-grandparents are buried in Mahely close to a beautiful church in Blarney.”

Gareth likes Cork life.

“We like going to our local for a drink, The Grange, or Bull McCabes. We tend to like takeaways and often order in a Chinese; and there’s nothing like Dino’s cod and gorgeous chips!”

Gareth’s melodic voice is on song.

“My neurologist is happy with me,” he says. “MSA develops and progresses differently with each individual. I suffer stiffness and extreme pain at night. That’s when I lie on my back and listen to music and meditations. There is great healing in music. Thinking positive helps the healing. I think positive and it pays off.”

What is MSA like?

“It’s like I’m in a holding area for six months and I then I get another review. It’s all a balancing game,” says Gareth.

“I haven’t given in to pain management yet.

“Usually the first thing to go with MSA is the voice. It is the first casualty. I was fortunate that didn’t happen. I do my vocal exercises that are like operatic exercises and I always sing in the shower! Singing strengthens the muscles in the vocal chords. In the evening my voice gets a little weak and crackly.”

Gareth has many strings to his bow.

“I took up painting! It is so therapeutic, concentrating on what you are doing. It was a bit difficult at first as I have a shake in both arms. But over time painting eased the tremor.”

Gareth is in demand.

“I might even join the local choir!” he says.

10am to 2pm is a long stint on air.

“I’m looking forward to playing ’70s ’80s and ’90s music; that’s what I like and that’s what my fans like. My voice is staying strong.”

A seasoned walker, Gareth is physically strong. Will he join his former RTE colleague Charlie Bird on the Croagh Patrick climb for Motor Neurone Disease and Pieta House on April 2?

“That is a bridge too far for me. I have huge respect and admiration for the people who are doing the climb with Charlie.”

Gareth wants to walk more familiar territory in aid of the two charities.

“When Paula and I drive home from Dublin, we pass the Galtees and Blackstairs Mountains. We know there are loads of walking clubs in Cork who go out walking the mountains every weekend. I’d really like to do the Croagh Patrick challenge with one of the Cork walking groups if they’d have me. Maybe I can take this opportunity to put out the call? I’d love it.”

Gareth and I spoke last April. His voice seems even stronger now. Talking is important to him.

“How you talk to yourself matters. It is the essence of meditation. I do that when I don’t sleep at night. I lie back on the bed and listen to music, the shaman drums, or the sound of the ocean.”

He has come a long way since his diagnosis in 2018.

“It was a big shock,” says Gareth. “I was told in no uncertain terms that it was an incurable disease, that it was impossible to stop, and it is progressively fatal and it will take you.”

He got to know his own body well.

“We are the instruments of our own destiny. No specialist knows my body as well as I do. A holistic approach, meditation, and staying close to nature keeps me balanced.”

Now he is raring to go, doing what he does best, on the air, playing good music with lively chat. “I can’t wait to get back to the studio and get back on air. It’s great to be back. I’m invigorated, feeling great and positive about the future.”