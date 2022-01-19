Young Cork filmmakers urged to share their work

Jayne Foley, founder and Artistic Director of Fresh International Film Festival features in our

Tell us about yourself;

I’m Jayne Foley, founder and Artistic Director of Fresh International Film Festival.

I am an art school graduate and an art teacher. I started Fresh 26 years ago and what began as a humble idea has grown into an International Film Festival for young people.

The idea was to create an outlet for young Irish filmmakers, and to develop and nurture and support their filmmaking journey.

Where were you born?

I was actually born in London, my mother is English and she met my father, who like a lot of Irish men emigrated to the UK to work, and the rest is history. When they were ‘going out’, my father brought my mother home to rural County Limerick for a holiday, needless to say it was some culture shock! She went home saying she’d never live there! Guess where she now lives!

Where do you live?

I live in County Tipperary, in an old school house. I love it, it’s full of character.

Jayne Foley, Artistic Director of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards & Fresh Film Festival attached. Picture: Dermot Culhane.

Family?

I live with my partner, who runs an Arts Centre, and our daughter, who is doing the dreaded Leaving Cert this year.

Best friend?

I have a few really great friends who are amazing women. I love how women are so supportive of each other.

Earliest childhood memory?

One of my earliest memories is actually going to the cinema, the film was Bambi and I remember being completely spellbound by the whole experience.

Cinema is such an amazing art form in that it really allows you to experience life through/in another person’s eyes/head.

Person you most admire?

I admire a lot of people. Artists like Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’ Keefe have been an inspiration to me, and I really like contemporary filmmakers like Sarah Gavron, Greta Gerwig and Jane Campion.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I love all things Italian and one of my favourite holidays was to Puglia, which is ‘the heel’ of Italy. Bellisimo!

Favourite TV programme?

Mad Men or Lena Dunham’s Girls.

Favourite radio show?

I drive a lot, so the radio is always on anything from current affairs to Lyric FM, and I did really enjoy Louise McSherry’s show.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I make a delicious veggie pizza.

Favourite restaurant?

The Grove in Limerick city, one of the oldest vegetarian restaurants around. Unpretentious, great food.

Last book you read?

Such A Fun Age, by Kiley Reid, highly recommend.

Best book you read?

The Goldfinch, by Donna Tartt.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Punisher, by Phoebe Bridgers.

Favourite song?

Common People, by Pulp.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I would have loved the chance to have seen David Bowie.

Do you have a pet?

Yes, I love animals, we just recently lost our 18-year-old, three-legged cat Maisy - best cat ever! - and I still miss her presence. We have a dog called Leo who’s a big spoiled baby!

Morning person or night owl?

I think I’m a morning person, I’m definitely more productive in the morning.

Your proudest moment?

I’m most proud of starting Fresh all the way back in 1996, I really think we have created a community of young film-makers. Film culture in Ireland was very different back then and lots of young people were making movies on handycams and editing on tape, but they didn’t have an outlet to get their films screened, so I had the idea for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Competition and just went for it!

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift unfortunately!

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

I would like more provision for animal welfare in Ireland.

What makes you happy?

Simple stuff like walking my dog on the beach.

How would you like to be remembered?

Happily, that’s up to other people to decide.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Getting ready for the closing date for Irelands Young Filmmaker of the Year, which is always exciting as we never know what we are going to see.

I’ll be watching films made by young people from all over the world for the next month! There be lots of team meetings trying to plan for events during the current circumstances. January to April is crazy busy!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM FEST

The 26th Annual Fresh International Film Festival will take place from March 28 to April 2. Part of the festival sees the return of the hugely popular competition, Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2022.

All young budding filmmakers, aged between seven and 18 years of age, are invited to enter online, before the deadline of Friday, January 21.

The competition provides an opportunity for young filmmakers to see their work on the big screen and be in with a chance of winning €1,000, €700, or €300 towards their next film, or equipment for their school.

There are three categories: Junior (7-12 years), Senior (12-18 years) and International, where young filmmakers can enter independently, as part of their school, or in a group.

Films must be original and can be up to 15 minutes duration for Seniors, or 10 minutes for Juniors. Senior films will be screened at one of the regional heats in March. The Senior and Junior finalists’ films will be screened during the Fresh International Film Festival and the awards announced at the final screenings.

For more information see https://freshfilm.ie/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freshireland/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freshireland

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/freshfilmfestival/featured

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freshinternationalfilmfestival/