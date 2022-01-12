Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 08:59

Recipe: Enjoy a mid-week treat with this Carmel Gingerbread Cake

This rich, caramel-flavoured gingerbread is moist and rich, a great cake to have for a cuppa. I thought it tasted better on day two as I think the spice flavour developed
Caramel Gingerbread by Mercy Fenton.

Mercy Fenton

Here Mercy Fenton, who writes a weekly column in The Echo, shares her recipe for Caramel Gingerbread Cake 

Ingredients

182gr self-raising flour

1tbs ground ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground white pepper

100gr unsalted butter, chopped, room temperature

75gr caster sugar

200gr can caramel condensed milk

90gr, free range egg at room temperature

125gr sour cream

40gr treacle

85gr golden syrup

Icing Ingredients

150gr butter

125gr icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

20ml Baileys

20ml brandy

20ml boiling water (if needed to lighten icing)

2 or 3 tbsp caramel condensed milk

Method:

  • Pre-heat oven to 160C.
  • Grease a 22cm spring form pan and line the base with baking paper.
  • Sift flour and spices into a bowl.
  • Beat butter and sugar in an electric mixer until thick and pale.
  • Add the treacle and golden syrup, beating well.
  • Beat in caramel, add eggs and beat to combine (the mixture will look a little curdled, but will come back together when dry ingredients are added).
  • Fold in the sifted flour mixture with a spatula, mixing until combined. Pour the mix into prepared tin and bake for approximately one hour or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
  • Set aside to cool completely in pan.
  • For the frosting, beat butter, sugar and vanilla in an electric mixer on medium-high speed for 5 minutes or until thick and pale.
  • Reduce speed to low, add brandy and Baileys, beat to combine.
  • Spread icing over cooled cake, and then drizzle with a little warmed caramel condensed milk.

