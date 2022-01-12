Recipe: Enjoy a mid-week treat with this Carmel Gingerbread Cake

Caramel Gingerbread Cake
182gr self-raising flour
1tbs ground ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ground white pepper
100gr unsalted butter, chopped, room temperature
75gr caster sugar
200gr can caramel condensed milk
90gr, free range egg at room temperature
125gr sour cream
40gr treacle
85gr golden syrup
Icing Ingredients
150gr butter
125gr icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
20ml Baileys
20ml brandy
20ml boiling water (if needed to lighten icing)
2 or 3 tbsp caramel condensed milk
- Pre-heat oven to 160C.
- Grease a 22cm spring form pan and line the base with baking paper.
- Sift flour and spices into a bowl.
- Beat butter and sugar in an electric mixer until thick and pale.
- Add the treacle and golden syrup, beating well.
- Beat in caramel, add eggs and beat to combine (the mixture will look a little curdled, but will come back together when dry ingredients are added).
- Fold in the sifted flour mixture with a spatula, mixing until combined. Pour the mix into prepared tin and bake for approximately one hour or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Set aside to cool completely in pan.
- For the frosting, beat butter, sugar and vanilla in an electric mixer on medium-high speed for 5 minutes or until thick and pale.
- Reduce speed to low, add brandy and Baileys, beat to combine.
- Spread icing over cooled cake, and then drizzle with a little warmed caramel condensed milk.
