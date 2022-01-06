Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 15:18

Recipe: Espresso Panna Cotta - light and luxurious

This very simple coffee Panna Cotta is light and yet luxurious. The very elegant flavours are perfect when accompanied by the delicious crisp coffee biscuits.
Espresson Panna Cotta by Mercy Fenton.

Mercy Fenton

Espresso Panna Cotta by Mercy Fenton

Panna Cotta

Ingredients

2½ leaves gelatin

100ml strong black coffee

100ml whole milk

300ml whipping cream

80g soft light brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla essence

Espresso Syrup

Ingredients

100ml strong black coffee

100g caster sugar

1 tbsp Kahlua or brandy

Method

  • Soak the gelatin in a bowl of cold water.
  • Mix the coffee, milk and cream in a bowl, then pour about a quarter of the mix into a pan and put over a low heat.
  • Add in the sugar and stir until it has dissolved, then remove from the heat.
  • Squeeze out the gelatin sheets and add them to the heated cream.
  • Stir until the gelatin has dissolved.
  • Add to the remaining coffee, milk and cream mix.
  • Stir in the vanilla.
  • Ladle it into 4 serving glasses and put in the fridge. Chill for 4 hours or overnight until set.
  • To make the coffee syrup, simmer the coffee and sugar until the sugar has dissolved and the sugar is syrupy.
  • Stir in the Kahlua and cool. Just before serving, flood the top of each glass with a little syrup.

Coffee Biscuits

Ingredients

136 gr all-purpose flour

2½ tsp espresso powder

1½ tsp cornstarch

½ tsp bread soda

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

75gr brown sugar

85gr unsalted butter, softened

50gr granulated sugar

30gr free-range egg beaten

1½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

  • In a bowl, mix together flour, espresso powder, cornstarch, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together butter and both sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy (2-3 minutes).
  • With the mixer on low, add in egg and vanilla.
  • Return mixer to medium and mix until incorporated.
  • Scrape sides if needed.
  • With the mixer back on low, add dry ingredient mixture gradually until dough forms.
  • Refrigerate dough for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.
  • Pre-heat oven to 175C.
  • Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  • Form balls from approximately 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough.
  • Place on baking sheet — they spread a lot so don’t overcrowd, six per sheet is good. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges are just barely golden
  • Remove from oven and let cool for a couple of minutes on baking sheet before removing and placing on wire rack to finish cooling. Store in airtight container.
  • Serve with the panna cotta.
  • You will have extra left over, which will keep well in an airtight container.

