Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 06:00

Wedding of the Week: Married on the same date my parents got wed, 41 years ago

Marie Kidney wed husband Phil Daly in a beautiful ceremony recently at the Sacred Heart Church, Rushbrooke Cobh
Marie Kidney and Phil Daly, who were married at Springfort Hall. Picture: Laura and Benny Photography

Elaine Duggan

“ONE of the most memorable things for me is now sharing the same wedding date as my parents. They were married 41 years on the day we got married, which made it so special. Hopefully, our married life will be as happy as theirs.”

Marie Kidney and Phil Daly, who live in Cobh, were married in Sacred Heart Church, Rushbrooke. Picture: Laura and Benny Photography

So said bride Marie Kidney, who wed husband Phil Daly in a beautiful ceremony recently at the Sacred Heart Church, Rushbrooke Cobh.

Phil is in the Navy and Marie works in Carrigtwohill.

Recalling how they first met, Marie said: “I worked in a shop along the town and Phil lived in the apartment above it. Phil lived in Cobh for a few years as he was in the Navy so we knew each other from being around town.

The bride wore a dress from Cinderella’s Closet. Hair was by Debbie (DKH hair salon), make-up was by Jessica O’Sullivan @portraitbyjessica.

“We started talking online years later, in 2015, and met up a few times when we were out and it just went from there.”

They got engaged in November, 2019, and were married on October 23, 2021.

“Our wedding was the first wedding there in a long while over Covid, which made it extra special,” the bride said, of the Sacred Heart Church.

Joining them on the day were their parents and Phil’s step-parents, sisters, brothers, and Phil’s grandparents - his Nan Rose and grandad Connie and Nanna Stella.

“It was lovely to have them a part of the day.”

Phil wore his navy uniform up until the dinner. The rest of the wedding party, including dads and stepdad, got their suits in Morley’s in Cork.

The reception took place in Springfort Hall, outside Mallow. Her sister Frances got married there in 2015 and Marie has always loved it.

“Paul, Marcella and all the staff are just incredible,” she said.

The country-style house provided a beautiful backdrop amidst the autumn colours for stunning photographs, taken by Laura and Benny, who the couple were full of praise for.

The bridal party included Marie’s sister Frances (Maid of Honour) and best friend Jamii Lee as bridesmaid. Phil’s brother Simon was best man, and brother Robert was groomsman. Marie’s three nieces, Isabelle, Anna and Mary Kate, and Alexander, their page boy, stole the show.

The cake was a mixture of cake and cheese. Mary Byrne made her famous chocolate biscuit cake for the bottom tier, and On The Pigs Back provided the barrels of cheese.

The car was a vintage Beauford hired from East Cork Wedding cars, and the driver was Padraig “a proper gentleman”.

The band were the Seducers - an energetic, lively group who had everyone up dancing. They did not disappoint.

Ceremony music was by the talented Lynda Sloane Cusack music, an unbelievable singer.

Their first song was to Firestone by Beth, a cover of the Kygo version.

The happy couple were joined by around 100 family and friends, as there were no Covid restrictions in place at the time. The country-style house, Springfort Hall, provided a beautiful backdrop to their wedding celebrations.

As the wedding was held in October, Marie decided she wanted pumpkin table numbers - so her mum grew them in her garden.

“It was hilarious, her garden was overrun by pumpkins, it was brilliant,” the bride said.

Marie herself made the invitations, did the table décor, the sweet table and other personalised bits.

“So it was busy in the last few weeks leading up to the wedding, but I thankfully have the best family, friends and bridesmaids. They were just incredible and I would have been lost without them with all the organising.”

