Wedding of the Week: Overwhelmed with joy

HAVING hidden the engagement ring in his shoe during their holidays, Des Cullinane finally found the perfect time and place to pop the question, to Kymberly Ryall.

Des, from Bishopstown, and Kymberly, from Castlemartyr, were engaged in Albefuira, Portugal, in August, 2019, on a family holiday.

I THEE WED: Kymberly Ryall and Des Cullinane who were married in Castlemartyr Resort, in October. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

Des had sought permission before the holiday from her dad and her son Karl, aged 16, for Kymberly’s hand in marriage.

The couple, who live in Killeagh, first met in The Wilton Bar on April Fools Day, 2017.

They hosted their wedding in Castlemartyr Resort on Friday, October 29, after they postponed their original date back in 2020, due to Covid.

The couple strolling through Castlemartyr Resort. The staff there were fantastic and gave them the most special and memorable day.

They had a relaxed intimate civil ceremony in the hotel with just immediate family.

Kymberly’s father and Karl walked her down the aisle.

The ceremony was live-streamed, and celebrated after with 90 close family and friends.

Des spoke dearly of those who are no longer with them during his speech, including Kymberly’s grandfather Jim and Des’s mother Sandra, who both passed away in the last 12 months. Des wore a bracelet containing his mothers ashes on the day.

HAND IN HAND: The couple were due to get wed in 2020 but had to postpone due to Covid.

The bride’s dress was from Virginia’s Bridal in Limerick. Bridal party accessories were from Wedding Belles, Castlemartyr. Hair was styled by Tracy from Fusion hair and make-up was by Ruthanna Crowley.

The bride’s veil and hairpiece were designed and made by Michelle of Kinn Oir. Her hairpiece represented her grandparents who passed away - including an orchid in remembrance of her grandmother Kathleen, a forget-me-not in remembrance of her grandmother Mary and a sweet pea and two of her grandfather’s buttons in remembrance of her grandfather Jim. She also carried a brooch her grandmother gave her for her Junior Cert on her flowers.

BY THEIR SIDE: Stacy Ryall, Kymberly’s sister, was the maid of honour and flew in from Vancouver for the wedding, while John O’Donovan was the best man.

Suits for the groom and his party were by Simply Suits in Kinsale Road.

Eileen, The Village Florist, did the fresh flowers on the day.

All Talk provided the music, with a seven piece band, a DJ and a saxophone player to finish off the night. Their first dance was to You Are the Best Thing by Ray LaMontagne.

CUTTING THE CAKE: Brian Roche, The Baker Boy, made the three tier cake - it was almost impossible to pick three flavours, as they all tasted so good!

Rob, from Heirloom films, did video and live stream. Laura and Benny were the photographers and were a huge support over the past 18 months, with the constant restriction changes.

Jackie Day was the in house wedding co-ordinator in Castlemartyr and made sure that it was “the best day of our lives.”