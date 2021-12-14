Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 09:08

Cork author discusses her life and career in TV show

Cork writer Louise O'Neill will be on our TV screens this Thursday, December 16
Cork author discusses her life and career in TV show

Louise O'Neill, author. Picture: Moya Nolan

CLONAKILTY author Louise O’Neill is best known for her Young Adult novels Only Ever Yours and Asking For It, which began many a conversation around issues such as body image, shaming and consent.

Their success turned her into something of a spokesperson on the various issues involved – her publisher calling her a “feminist powerhouse and an outspoken voice for change.

On The Works Presents on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 11.15pm (Dec 16), Louise - whose new book Idol is due in May next year - talks to John Kelly about her career to date.

The series was filmed throughout 2021, from total lockdown to easing of the restrictions to the hope that the vaccinations brought and the slow re-opening of the country.

Interviewees featured in the new series include filmmaker Jim Sheridan, poet and essayist Doireann Ní Ghríofa, renowned Mezzo-Soprano Tara Erraught, Hothouse Flowers singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Liam Ó Maonlaí, sculptor Rachel Joynt, master musician Martin Hayes, choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan, Lankum vocalist Radie Peat and visual artist John Gerrard.

In conversations with John, these key creative forces, share insights into how and why they work in their chosen fields. John explores what inspires them and how it drives them to create the works they make.

Read More

Cork twinkletoes, aged 82, who has dance history at his fingertips features in TV documentary

More in this section

Book store champions local Cork writers Book store champions local Cork writers
Parent and child hands handing white flower Seeking Cork's most caring kids... 
My Weekend: A marathon of music takes place across the city today My Weekend: A marathon of music takes place across the city today
tvlouise o'neill
Happy little kids in pajamas under Christmas tree

Ensure your Christmas tree lasts the festive season with these tips

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more