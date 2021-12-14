Cork author discusses her life and career in TV show

Interviewees featured in the new series include filmmaker Jim Sheridan, poet and essayist Doireann Ní Ghríofa, renowned Mezzo-Soprano Tara Erraught, Hothouse Flowers singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Liam Ó Maonlaí, sculptor Rachel Joynt, master musician Martin Hayes, choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan, Lankum vocalist Radie Peat and visual artist John Gerrard.
In conversations with John, these key creative forces, share insights into how and why they work in their chosen fields. John explores what inspires them and how it drives them to create the works they make.