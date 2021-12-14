Cork author discusses her life and career in TV show

CLONAKILTY author Louise O’Neill is best known for her Young Adult novels Only Ever Yours and Asking For It, which began many a conversation around issues such as body image, shaming and consent.

Their success turned her into something of a spokesperson on the various issues involved – her publisher calling her a “feminist powerhouse and an outspoken voice for change.

On The Works Presents on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 11.15pm (Dec 16), Louise - whose new book Idol is due in May next year - talks to John Kelly about her career to date.

The series was filmed throughout 2021, from total lockdown to easing of the restrictions to the hope that the vaccinations brought and the slow re-opening of the country.

Interviewees featured in the new series include filmmaker Jim Sheridan, poet and essayist Doireann Ní Ghríofa, renowned Mezzo-Soprano Tara Erraught, Hothouse Flowers singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Liam Ó Maonlaí, sculptor Rachel Joynt, master musician Martin Hayes, choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan, Lankum vocalist Radie Peat and visual artist John Gerrard.

In conversations with John, these key creative forces, share insights into how and why they work in their chosen fields. John explores what inspires them and how it drives them to create the works they make.