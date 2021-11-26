My Weekend: I love to support the local queens...

Konrad Im features in our weekly column, My Weekend

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Konrad Im. I’m a Ballyphehane boy born and raised with my seven brother and young sister. I’m a part time LGBTI+ Sexual Health Support Worker in the Sexual Health Centre, volunteer/activist in the LGBTI+ community, Ballyphehane Tidy Towner, and part time Masters student in UCC.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

My ideal way to spend a Friday night is out on the town with Friends.

Many of my closest friends are Drag Performers that host weekly shows that are always great fun. And I love to support the local queens.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Though I don’t really have a choice, I’d prefer lie ins as I tend to work best at night and get more work done. So I end up falling asleep really late. But, reluctantly most days I’m up bright and early for work or my voluntary commitments like Ballyphehane Tidy Towns which you’ll see out hitting the streets of the Hane on a Saturday morning. But Sundays absolutely are for late lie ins and regaining energy for the week ahead.

Konrad Im, back row, was involved in the launch of ‘Pathways to Wellbeing’ initiative at Tory Top Park, through his work with Ballyphehane Tidy Towns.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Absolutely! Work always creeps into my weekend. Being a community worker, a lot of work tends to be outside of work hours when people in the community and volunteers are available. But I do like to keep busy, and I love my work.

I’m happiest when I feel like I’m doing something that helps others.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I don’t get away too often but when I do I like to go places with lots of LGBT+ night life. If money was not option and it’s only for a weekend break I’d hightail it to London or Manchester to hit the town and meet new people and old friends. I’d bring my friends and of course the mammy would have to come along too.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I’ve recently taken to walking. Just in my local area. But I find it so peaceful, relaxing and good for the soul. Working in a field that can be very demanding and sometimes stressful, it’s important to take a bit of time every day or so to just unwind.

Konrad, pictured second from right, said some of his closest friends are Drag Performers that host weekly shows and he loves to support them.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I try to spend time with family and friends when possible. My work and voluntary commitments can take up a lot of my time. But it’s essential to listen to the advice I give others, practice what I preach, which is to stay connected with your community.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I don’t really have any very specific hobbies.

I like to do creative things, from a young age I’ve loved arts, crafts and just making things from nothing.

And luckily a lot of my work allows me to do that on a regular basis.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

I like to entertain. I’m partial to hosting parties. Birthday Parties, Dinner Parties, any excuse for a party! I LOVE parties and event planning! My signature dish, which my friends and family will agree on, is a good leg of lamb. My friends refer to it as Lambily Dinner in my house, it doesn’t happen often enough but we’ll be having one again soon.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

My favourite place to go for food would be Vanilla and Co, Cook Street for lunch and ice- cream at least twice a week. And for dinner, Bunsen is my go to. Their menu is just so simple fitting on the back of a business card, and that simplicity I think is what makes the burgers so divine!

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

By the time Sunday rolls around I’m out for the count. You’ll most likely find me hiding under a duvet, avoiding calls and messages, watching cheesy sitcoms and movies on Netflix.

Sundays are for me time and sleep.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

The hair process takes time and effort so I’m up bright and early on a Monday morning with a heap of alarms from 7am to make sure I wake on time to do my hair for work at 9am.

Anything else you are up to right now…

There are not enough hours in the day to fit anything else. But I do try.