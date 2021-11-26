My Weekend: I love to support the local queens...

My name is Konrad Im. I’m a Ballyphehane boy born and raised with my seven brother and young sister. I’m a part time LGBTI+ Sexual Health Support Worker in the Sexual Health Centre, volunteer/activist in the LGBTI+ community, Ballyphehane Tidy Towner, and part time Masters student in UCC.
My ideal way to spend a Friday night is out on the town with Friends.
Though I don’t really have a choice, I’d prefer lie ins as I tend to work best at night and get more work done. So I end up falling asleep really late. But, reluctantly most days I’m up bright and early for work or my voluntary commitments like Ballyphehane Tidy Towns which you’ll see out hitting the streets of the Hane on a Saturday morning. But Sundays absolutely are for late lie ins and regaining energy for the week ahead.
Absolutely! Work always creeps into my weekend. Being a community worker, a lot of work tends to be outside of work hours when people in the community and volunteers are available. But I do like to keep busy, and I love my work.
I don’t get away too often but when I do I like to go places with lots of LGBT+ night life. If money was not option and it’s only for a weekend break I’d hightail it to London or Manchester to hit the town and meet new people and old friends. I’d bring my friends and of course the mammy would have to come along too.
I’ve recently taken to walking. Just in my local area. But I find it so peaceful, relaxing and good for the soul. Working in a field that can be very demanding and sometimes stressful, it’s important to take a bit of time every day or so to just unwind.
I try to spend time with family and friends when possible. My work and voluntary commitments can take up a lot of my time. But it’s essential to listen to the advice I give others, practice what I preach, which is to stay connected with your community.
I don’t really have any very specific hobbies.
And luckily a lot of my work allows me to do that on a regular basis.
I like to entertain. I’m partial to hosting parties. Birthday Parties, Dinner Parties, any excuse for a party! I LOVE parties and event planning! My signature dish, which my friends and family will agree on, is a good leg of lamb. My friends refer to it as Lambily Dinner in my house, it doesn’t happen often enough but we’ll be having one again soon.
My favourite place to go for food would be Vanilla and Co, Cook Street for lunch and ice- cream at least twice a week. And for dinner, Bunsen is my go to. Their menu is just so simple fitting on the back of a business card, and that simplicity I think is what makes the burgers so divine!
By the time Sunday rolls around I’m out for the count. You’ll most likely find me hiding under a duvet, avoiding calls and messages, watching cheesy sitcoms and movies on Netflix.
The hair process takes time and effort so I’m up bright and early on a Monday morning with a heap of alarms from 7am to make sure I wake on time to do my hair for work at 9am.
There are not enough hours in the day to fit anything else. But I do try.