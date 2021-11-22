It's nearly Toy Show time! Ryan’s ready to roll for No.13

ONE of the first signs of Christmas is about to explode on our TV screens.

That’s right, children — and big kids everywhere — The Late Late Toy Show is live on RTÉ1 next Friday at 9.35pm.

Once again, the genial host Ryan Tubridy will be in flying form — and almost certainly wearing some choice festive knitwear — as he kicks off Christmas 2021 with a festive extravaganza like we have never seen before.

As ever, he will be bringing joy, toy-testing, and performances, and much more, as all of the family rally round for one of the most special nights of the Irish TV calendar.

This year’s event is set to be a spectacular celebration of colour following a dark 20 months of the Covid-19 pandemic:

“It’s very special,” Ryan told Radio 1 listeners. “You see, what we are doing with the Toy Show this year is, we get the sense... last year there was a sort of darkness in the air, and yet you had to make the colour shine through.

“This year, the darkness isn’t as pronounced. If you’re wondering where it’s going to go, I think it is post-war fun and games and kind of crazy.”

Last year, with Covid numbers high and no vaccines, the seats in the RTÉ studios were mainly empty, while Ryan’s interactions with the children had to be done from a safe distance. This year, some restrictions may still be in place, but that shouldn’t spoil the excitement of the annual celebration, as kids across the land sup cocoa, chomp on marshmallows and other treats, and eye up toys they may want to add to their lists to Santy.

This will be Ryan’s 13th year as host of the Toy Show extravaganza, which has been running since 1975. As always, theme is RTÉ’s best-kept secret right up until the big set reveal. So far, the only breadcrumb we’ve been given is that Tubs has had to shop around for a new nose...

RTÉ News Now will simulcast it with Irish Sign Language, while, for those living abroad, this year’s show will be available to watch live on the RTÉ Player on both the desktop and the app.