Fall deeply in love with food this autumn...

THE seasonal food of October will turn your head like no other season. I revel in it and find it more inspiring than even the bounty of the summer season.
Turn the grill on maximum heat. Cut the green tomatoes in half and place on a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place under the grill for 15 minutes.
Toast the coriander and cumin seeds in a dry pan. Set aside.
Spoon the cooked tomatoes into a food processor and add all ingredients, except the chips and cheese. Blitz into a rough pulp.
Arrange the tortilla chips over a sharing platter, and top with salsa. Crumble the goat’s salad cheese all over, and finish with a final handful of fresh, chopped coriander.
Steam the Pak Choi for 5 minutes.
While the Pak Choi is steaming, place a wok over a medium-high heat, add sunflower oil, drop in the sliced garlic, and cook until golden brown. Remove garlic from the oil using a slotted spoon and dry on a piece of kitchen paper.
Remove the Pak Choi from the steamer, place into the garlic flavoured oil, and stir fry for 1 minute. Add oyster sauce and stir fry for 2 minutes. Ensure Pak Choi is slicked with the sauce.
Serve topped with the golden slices of garlic.
Place a sauté pan over a medium heat, add the butter and olive oil. When the butter has melted, add celeriac, onion, and chestnut mushrooms only, and cook until softened and transparent.
Add the garlic, then add the risotto rice and stir to coat. Add cider to deglaze, stir until liquid is absorbed by the rice.
Slowly add the stock a ladle at a time. Keep stirring and wait until liquid has been absorbed before adding more. Repeat until all the stock has been incorporated and the rice is cooked but retains a tiny amount of bite.
When cooked, turn the heat off and add sage, butter and, if using, the Umami Powder. Stir and check seasoning. Add salt if needed and a crack of black pepper.
Heat another frying pan over a medium high heat, add a knob of butter and cook the chanterelles for 3 minutes.
Plate up the risotto and top with the cooked chanterelles. Finish with some grated fresh Parmesan.
Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Place the prepared squash piece on the tray, place the smashed garlic cloves and sage leaves around, drizzle over olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes or until soft and slightly caramelised, turning once during cooking.
Meanwhile, fill a saucepan with water, salt it well and bring to the boil. Add in the orzo pasta and cook until to packet instructions. Drain, set aside.
Into a warmed serving bowl, place the pasta and the pumpkin (leave out the garlic), and combine. Crumble over the blue cheese and chopped hazelnuts. Check for seasoning and adjust.
Give everything one last mix and serve.
In a bowl mix together the ingredients for the batter. Set aside and let rest for half an hour.
Meanwhile, prepare the apples. Peel and core the apples. If making apple rings, slice about half a centimetre thick. If making apple dumplings, cut into cubes about half a centimetre too.
In a bowl, mix together icing sugar and cinnamon. Toss the apple slices or pieces in this mix to coat all over.
Into a deep saucepan, add sunflower oil and place over a medium heat to 180 degrees. If you don’t have a thermometer, drop some batter into the oil and if it starts to fry and go brown, its ready.
Dip each apple slice in the batter, shake off any excess and gently lower into the hot oil. Two at a time is enough else the temperature of the oil will drop. Turn over after a minute to brown all over. Remove from the hot oil using a slotted spoon, and place on kitchen paper to drain. Repeat until all the rings are done.
If making dumplings, place the apple cubes into the batter and mix.
Take a large spoonful at a time a slowly lower into the hot oil to ensure they stay together and form a dumpling. Turn over after a minute to brown all over. Remove and drain on paper towel.
To serve, dust with more icing sugar and serve with either custard, or for adults, some brandy whipped cream.
