Halloween traditions, rituals, games and recipes to try

- Place a saucepan over a low heat, add apple juice, lemon zest and spices. Warm gently. Just before serving, add honey and swirl to dissolve. Decant into cups. Wrap chilly hands around the cup and sip!
- Half-fill a glass tumbler with ice. Pour over each of the ingredients, stir to combine
Mix in a bowl the Tawny, Longueville House Brandy, ground cinnamon, sugar and lemon juice until the sugar is fully
- dissolved.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the cream to a soft peak consistency.
- Gradually incorporate the Tawny mix into the cream and mix until you have a lovely fluffy cream.
- Spoon into four glasses, and garnish with a cinnamon stick in each.
- To make the apple puree, peel, core, and quarter six apples in a saucepan with a dash of water. Cover and cook until broken down into pulp. Spoon out into a bowl, set aside to cool. Any puree you don’t use for the cake will be lovely used for breakfast in porridge or with yogurt.
- Set the oven temperature to 170 degrees Celsius, fan. Grease a 1lb loaf tin.
- In a dry frying pan over a medium high heat, toast the caraway seeds lightly. Set aside to cool.
- Put butter and sugar into a large bowl, beat together until light and fluffy. An electric whisk makes this easier!
- Add and whisk the eggs in one by one until fully combined.
- Sift in the flour and baking powder, add half the caraway seeds, and fold the mixture together.
- Add the wine and apple puree, beat together to form a light batter.
- Pour into the loaf tin and bake for 1 hour. Test with a skewer, if it comes out clean the cake is cooked. Take out the oven and allow to cool completely.
- Mix up some royal icing with another drop of apple liqueur to create the consistency of a frosting.
- Pour over and let drizzle down the sides of the cake a little. Garnish the cake with remaining caraway seeds and chocolate dipped apple sticks.