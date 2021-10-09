Chef Donal Skehan is back with a TV show to share some family friendly recipes for post-lockdown life

THE past 18 months has thrown plenty of curveballs at us all, and Donal Skehan is no exception.

Aside from the obvious lockdowns, throw in an overseas move, juggling two toddlers, writing a book and filming a brand-new TV show, and it’s fair to say there is seldom a dull moment in the Skehan household.

However, there is always time to serve up good food and Donal’s Family Kitchen will help you do the same, kicking off on RTÉ1 on Wednesday, October 13, at 7.30pm.

Being back home in Ireland and closer to his family, Donal recognises the necessity of those essential recipes that make a home kitchen tick, the classic dishes he comes back to time and time again for comfort and security.

As life begins to return to normal, his latest series will celebrate those missed moments with extended family and friends, while his ‘Kitchen Keepers’ are tried and tested recipes that you will return to over and over to satisfy the pickiest eaters!

The series provides a blueprint of recipes that allow you to manage the madness life throws at you and get a supper to the table that everyone wants to devour.

With children back in school and many gradually returning to the office, the last thing you need is the headache of deciding what’s for dinner!

Discover recipes that don’t require long lists of ingredients and avoid a last-minute dash to the supermarket with Donal’s time-saving tricks for mealtimes.

Think cheesy beef shin lasagne, smoky chicken tacos and speedy pastas, there’s something for everyone.

With more time spent in the kitchen, Donal’s love for baking has also been reignited and each episode includes recipes like his Swedish inspired cinnamon buns, a bright pink funfetti cake and his quick fix lemon curd pudding.