Recipe: Nectarine, Almond & Ginger Tart

The sweet warmth of the ginger in this tart is divine; it marries beautifully with the nectarines. Moist and delicious almond frangipane carries the ginger flavour, while encasing the delicious nectarines. It’s really easy to make and will keep well for two to three days - so says Mercy Fenton, who writes a weekly column for The Echo and EchoLive.ie
300gr flour
150gr butter
Grated zest of 1 orange
60gr sugar
6gr salt
2 eggs
- Mix flour, sugar, orange zest and butter to crumb, add in the eggs, and salt and mix lightly.
- Turn onto board and work enough to bring to a crumb-like consistency.
- Wrap in cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for an hour or so.
- Grease a 9 inch flan ring.
- Roll out the pastry approximately 1½ inches larger than the flan ring.
- Carefully place the pastry on the flan ring.
- Push well into the corners, line with parchment paper and rest for ½ an hour.
- Fill with baking beans and bake at 175C until golden all over.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool fully before filling with the ginger frangipane.
160gr unsalted butter
160gr caster sugar
40gr plain flour
160gr ground almonds
160gr eggs lightly beaten (about 2 ½ eggs)
60gr finely chopped crystallised ginger
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides often.
- Add the ginger and mix again.
- Mix the eggs together and add slowly to the butter mixture, beating all the time.
- Sieve the flour and almond. Next fold in the ground almonds and flour.
- Chill the mix for an hour or two before using.
- Carefully spoon the frangipane onto the tart base and spread evenly over the base.
- Method
- Cut the nectarines into wedges and arrange around the tart. Use lots of fruit, fill as many spaces as possible because as the frangipane cooks, it will rise and spread a bit.
- Bake at 175C for about 30 minutes, then carefully scatter the chopped whole almonds over the top, return to the oven and continue to bake for about 20 to 25 more minutes.
- If the tart starts to get too dark turn down the oven to 170C.
- Once set and cooked through remove from the oven.
- Enjoy at room temperature.
