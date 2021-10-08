Recipe: Nectarine, Almond & Ginger Tart

The sweet warmth of the ginger in this tart is divine; it marries beautifully with the nectarines. Moist and delicious almond frangipane carries the ginger flavour, while encasing the delicious nectarines. It’s really easy to make and will keep well for two to three days - so says Mercy Fenton, who writes a weekly column for The Echo and EchoLive.ie

Nectarine, Almond & Ginger Tart

Sweet Pastry

Ingredients

300gr flour

150gr butter

Grated zest of 1 orange

60gr sugar

6gr salt

2 eggs

Method:

Mix flour, sugar, orange zest and butter to crumb, add in the eggs, and salt and mix lightly.

Turn onto board and work enough to bring to a crumb-like consistency.

Wrap in cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for an hour or so.

Grease a 9 inch flan ring.

Roll out the pastry approximately 1½ inches larger than the flan ring.

Carefully place the pastry on the flan ring.

Push well into the corners, line with parchment paper and rest for ½ an hour.

Fill with baking beans and bake at 175C until golden all over.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool fully before filling with the ginger frangipane.

Ginger & Almond Frangipane

Ingredients

160gr unsalted butter

160gr caster sugar

40gr plain flour

160gr ground almonds

160gr eggs lightly beaten (about 2 ½ eggs)

60gr finely chopped crystallised ginger

Method: