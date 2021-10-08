Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 09:03

Recipe: Nectarine, Almond & Ginger Tart

This is a fruity little number by Mercy Fenton, as she shares her recipe for Nectarine, Almond and Ginger Tart
Nectarine, Almond and Ginger Tart by Mercy Fenton, who writes a weekly dessert column for The Echo and EchoLive.ie

Mercy Fenton

The sweet warmth of the ginger in this tart is divine; it marries beautifully with the nectarines. Moist and delicious almond frangipane carries the ginger flavour, while encasing the delicious nectarines. It’s really easy to make and will keep well for two to three days - so says Mercy Fenton, who writes a weekly column for The Echo and EchoLive.ie

Sweet Pastry

Ingredients

300gr flour

150gr butter

Grated zest of 1 orange

60gr sugar

6gr salt

2 eggs

Method:

  • Mix flour, sugar, orange zest and butter to crumb, add in the eggs, and salt and mix lightly.
  • Turn onto board and work enough to bring to a crumb-like consistency.
  • Wrap in cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for an hour or so.
  • Grease a 9 inch flan ring.
  • Roll out the pastry approximately 1½ inches larger than the flan ring.
  • Carefully place the pastry on the flan ring.
  • Push well into the corners, line with parchment paper and rest for ½ an hour.
  • Fill with baking beans and bake at 175C until golden all over.
  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool fully before filling with the ginger frangipane.

Ginger & Almond Frangipane

Ingredients

160gr unsalted butter

160gr caster sugar

40gr plain flour

160gr ground almonds

160gr eggs lightly beaten (about 2 ½ eggs)

60gr finely chopped crystallised ginger

Method:

  • Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides often.
  • Add the ginger and mix again.
  • Mix the eggs together and add slowly to the butter mixture, beating all the time.
  • Sieve the flour and almond. Next fold in the ground almonds and flour.
  • Chill the mix for an hour or two before using.
  • Carefully spoon the frangipane onto the tart base and spread evenly over the base.
  • Method
  • Cut the nectarines into wedges and arrange around the tart. Use lots of fruit, fill as many spaces as possible because as the frangipane cooks, it will rise and spread a bit.
  • Bake at 175C for about 30 minutes, then carefully scatter the chopped whole almonds over the top, return to the oven and continue to bake for about 20 to 25 more minutes.
  • If the tart starts to get too dark turn down the oven to 170C.
  • Once set and cooked through remove from the oven.
  • Enjoy at room temperature.

