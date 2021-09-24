My Weekend: I was really lucky to get residencies in Sample and Backwater studios

Tell us a little bit about yourself

Born in Cork, but grew up in Inniscarra, and now living in the city with my husband Steve. I graduated from Crawford College of Art and Design in 2020, my final semester coincided with the first lockdown so I completed my degree at home.

I was fortunate to be awarded student of the year by the Lavit gallery, where I got to exhibit my work last February. I also was awarded a show in the Joan Clancy gallery in Dungarvan, and I exhibited there in June. My final two exhibition awards are showing concurrently in St. Luke’s Crypt (Sample Studios) and Studio 12 (Backwater Artist Group). I was really lucky to get studio residencies in Sample and Backwater studios.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Well, before the pandemic I was a musician so I used to always work on a Friday night! Monday night in Callanan’s on George’s Quay is a musician’s Friday.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Up with the lark usually!

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Of course, especially when deadlines are near.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

Barcelona, with Steve in tow.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Ahakista, what a great spot. Beautiful.

Some of Deirdre's artwork.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Whenever possible, it depends on everyone’s schedule, as most of my family and friends are musicians everyone is usually working at the weekend!

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I enjoy swimming in the sea when possible, or the pool.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

Be entertained! I serve dinner like a judge serves a sentence!

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

For coffee Cafe Moly on Douglas St, lunch in Crawford Art Gallery Cafe, special meal would be in Cafe Paradiso.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Chill out and listen to music.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

No alarms on a Monday!

Anything else you are up to right now?

I am delighted to have a two venue exhibition trail, titled ‘In Habitat, In Transition’, happening in St Luke’s Crypt and Studio 12 on Wandesford Quay which is co-hosted and supported by Sample Studios and Backwater Artists Group.

The work, which is about how the natural world is perceived within the urban environment, looks specifically at the experience of living in Cork city, and each venue shows a different response to this.

St Luke’s features an experimental painted sculptural piece, integrating a musical response composed by Paul Frost and recorded by violinist Mia Cooper (RTÉ Concert Orchestra). Studio 12 in the Backwater Artists Studios on Wandesford Quay features a series of paintings based on specific sites between the two venues.

It runs until September 30 in St. Luke’s Crypt and until October 8 in Studio 12.

For more see deirdrefrost.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and paulfrost.ie

About Sample-Studios:

Sample-Studios is one of Ireland’s largest artist studios, with over 70 members based in Churchfield, Cork city. In addition to providing affordable creative workspaces, Sample-Studios presents a year-round programme of exhibitions in The Lord Mayor’s Pavilion in Fitzgerald Park and St. Luke’s Crypt and provides artist residencies. This year, Sample-Studios marks its 10th anniversary with an ambitious programme of exhibitions, community outreach projects and education programmes.

www.sample-studios.com

@samplestudios

About Blackwater Artists Studios:

Located in an old three-storey warehouse and former grainstore on Wandesford Quay in the heart of Cork city centre, Backwater Artists Group provides a stable and supportive environment for artists, for the production of visual art and for the establishment of a professional art practice. Backwater currently supports 45 artists working in many different disciplines including painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, metalwork, photography, mixed-media installation and new media through studio and/or darkroom provision. Backwater Artists Group provides high quality, affordable individual purpose-built studios with security of tenure and 24-hour access for artists.

https://backwaterartists.ie/