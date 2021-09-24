My Weekend: I was really lucky to get residencies in Sample and Backwater studios

The work, which is about how the natural world is perceived within the urban environment, looks specifically at the experience of living in Cork city, and each venue shows a different response to this.
St Luke’s features an experimental painted sculptural piece, integrating a musical response composed by Paul Frost and recorded by violinist Mia Cooper (RTÉ Concert Orchestra). Studio 12 in the Backwater Artists Studios on Wandesford Quay features a series of paintings based on specific sites between the two venues.
It runs until September 30 in St. Luke’s Crypt and until October 8 in Studio 12.
For more see deirdrefrost.com and paulfrost.ie
Sample-Studios is one of Ireland’s largest artist studios, with over 70 members based in Churchfield, Cork city. In addition to providing affordable creative workspaces, Sample-Studios presents a year-round programme of exhibitions in The Lord Mayor’s Pavilion in Fitzgerald Park and St. Luke’s Crypt and provides artist residencies. This year, Sample-Studios marks its 10th anniversary with an ambitious programme of exhibitions, community outreach projects and education programmes.
Located in an old three-storey warehouse and former grainstore on Wandesford Quay in the heart of Cork city centre, Backwater Artists Group provides a stable and supportive environment for artists, for the production of visual art and for the establishment of a professional art practice. Backwater currently supports 45 artists working in many different disciplines including painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, metalwork, photography, mixed-media installation and new media through studio and/or darkroom provision. Backwater Artists Group provides high quality, affordable individual purpose-built studios with security of tenure and 24-hour access for artists.
