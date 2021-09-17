My Weekend: You could find me in a big top in Donegal or a tiny village in Italy

I work with the legendary Tumble Circus, which is Ireland’s first and only non-traditional big-top touring circus.
It might not seem like a big deal, but one day our children will be forced to learn about us in school.
It’s been wildly successful and we are knackered, but it’s been great to be back in front of people.
I’m also a filmmaker and have completed four feature-length films, all of which have been screened at international film festivals. I have won awards for my film making and even went to Hollywood to pick one up — I lost it at the airport.
I’m also a dad to a 14-year-old son, who still thinks I’m cool.
There will always be something unusual happening, something to look at, people to chat to, and places to discover.
I’m really looking forward to Friday night (September 17) as Cork city will come alive with arts, music, dance and all kinds of wonderful things in celebration of Cork City Culture Night.
I would encourage everyone to log on to culturenightcork.ie to check out what’s on.
For coffee, the 3 fools.