My Weekend: We love to see the audience, full of families and friends enjoying a great day out

I have fond memories of my mother dropping me to the Montforts and my being hooked on all things entertainment, and loving the buzz of the stage and theatre.
I went to study at CIT after school to study business, and spent most of my college years working part time in Cork Opera House, which I loved, along with keeping up sports and music with the college. I have an MBA in Business, and work as a lecturer, which I adore. Teaching has always been a passion of mine, and is very rewarding.
I perform as The Songstress Music for weddings, occasions and events, and founded Starlight Entertainment Cork, which creates and manages professional, entertaining events for all.
I am also passionate about supporting charity and cofounded the Christmas Jingle annual fundraiser event with my mother, which is a concert giving proceeds to charities, where I bring together a huge list of performers, for what is always a fantastic, rewarding show.
I set up Swing in the Park in 2017 as an outdoor concert at Fitzgerald Park, and this has grown so much that it has become a concert series, Swing by the Lee, and is due to take place at Fota House and Gardens on September 11 and 12, so that has been the focus for the past few months and I am so excited. This is always a hugely enjoyable outdoor relaxed show and day out for everyone and it’s great to get to share the stage with many performers at least once a year when we’re all so busy, and we love to see the audience, full of families and friends enjoying a great day out. I feel very lucky to be able to work at my main passions in life.
We have some exciting venues that we’ve partnered with, along with some fabulous Halloween and Christmas shows. Our website has just been launched and is found at www.starlightentertainment.ie, along with the social media pages at @starlightcork. All details will be published in the next two weeks.
The college term is also due to re-start, and I’m looking forward to seeing and hearing from the staff and students as well after the summer break, so that’s the priority for the coming months.