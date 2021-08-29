Popular concert series returns at beautiful Cork venue 

The ‘Swing by the Lee’ concert series returns to Cork next month with the curator of the festival promising something for everyone in the line-up of events.

Rebecca Storm, Jack O’Rourke and comedian Ross Browne will join the already jam-packed line-up for the hugely popular concert, ‘Swing in the Park’.

This year, the acts will take to the stage in front of Fota House and Gardens, on September 11 and 12.

Curated by ‘The Songstress’ Marguerite O’Connor, of Starlight Entertainment, the concerts see a return of the ever popular Swing in the Park shows which have been running in Cork City since 2017.

Over 20 top performers including The Songstress, The Loungeman, Fiona Kennedy, Lorna Moore, Aine Carroll, Gill McGee, violin duo Violini and many more will perform hit songs from the swing, jazz and soul era along with a second show including hits from musical theatre and Disney for families to enjoy.

“Whether you like swing, jazz, original music, musical theatre or comedy, we have shows for all,” Ms O’Connor said.

“We’ve focused on bringing acts who entertain all the family, in a very relaxed space, with huge distancing available, for people to be able to enjoy the return of live music and comedy.

“It’s been over 18 months since musicians and performers have been able to perform live.

“We’ve thankfully kept music alive through online shows since lockdown but to be able to do this in a safe, outdoor space, to audiences who have missed going to these shows, is very exciting.”

Attendees can bring their own chair, or can purchase one when buying tickets.

Catering and treats are available on site.

Ms O’Connor said tickets are limited and shows will be run in line with Government regulations.

Tickets are available via starlightentertainmentcork.eventbrite.com .

Further details can be found on the Starlight Entertainment Facebook page or by emailing starlightentertainmentcork@gmail.com.