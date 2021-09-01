I was a bored 13 year old when I started juggling out my back with some tennis balls... now I do it professionally!

TELL us about yourself;
Howsit, my name’s Cormac Mohally, and I’m from Cork like! When I was a bored 13 year old I started juggling out my back with some tennis balls. I was basically playing catch with myself! I then started a juggling club in Colaiste Spioraid Naoimh (Bishopstown), and I’m still doing that, just on a slightly larger and more professional level. I love circus and street theatre. Circus because it’s really fun to learn to do tricks, and Street Theatre because it’s a very open form of performing. When I finished Circus School back in 2000, it was the streets of Cork that I learned my trade of performing. Nobody had to buy a ticket, and all I had to do was be entertaining enough for people to stop. So that’s what I do, I organise, teach, and perform circus and street theatre.
Cork, on the southside
Still Cork, but now the Northside #greatview
I’m the youngest of five, and apparently not a mistake, only an accident. And my only daughter, Samhain, turns 18 next month.
If I say who’s my best friend, then I’ll be upsetting a couple of others.
Running with scissors.
Austin Powers cause no matter what he was just up for having a good time.
Politicians and finger pointers (jeez there’s a lot of them around at the moment).
A rainy week down in Kerry, there was a number of them growing up, so they’ve all melded into one. Oh, and there was that time when I was 21 and accidentally got arrested in Crete... it all worked out fine in the end, but it sure was memorable.
Currently loving “Ted Lasso” on AppleTV.
Dave Fanning on the weekends.
Turning nothing into something.
Eating anywhere with friends really.
Micheal Harding “Staring at Lakes”.
Iain M. Banks “The Alchemist”.
Leila Moss “Who The Power”.
Sharon Von Etten “Seventeen”.
At the moment I would just like to see a live band with some dancing. Like the Monophonics, or Fat Freddy’s Drop.
I got a cat last year cause I wasn’t on tour anymore. He’s deadly #shadow
Depends on the activity. Party at night, work at day.
Saying “I love finishing a Semi” on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.
I’m still dealing with the scarcity trauma of the Famine in may family, and you know what, I’m winning #abundancechallenge
Better shops on Blarney st. There’s only one local shop on the longest street in Ireland! Where’s the fresh food?
Spending time with people, yet having a balance within myself to spend time with myself #bathtime
As a person.
I’m planning a huge project with Lords of Strut, which is very exciting, but will take years to bring to fruition.
Cormac Mohally is Artistic Director of Circus Factory and one half of the Street Performance World Champions, Lords of Strut. Circus Factory will present Pitch’d Circus Street Arts Festival in various locations around Cork City from September 2 to 26. More details on circusfactorycork.com