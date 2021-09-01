I was a bored 13 year old when I started juggling out my back with some tennis balls... now I do it professionally!

TELL us about yourself;

Howsit, my name’s Cormac Mohally, and I’m from Cork like! When I was a bored 13 year old I started juggling out my back with some tennis balls. I was basically playing catch with myself! I then started a juggling club in Colaiste Spioraid Naoimh (Bishopstown), and I’m still doing that, just on a slightly larger and more professional level. I love circus and street theatre. Circus because it’s really fun to learn to do tricks, and Street Theatre because it’s a very open form of performing. When I finished Circus School back in 2000, it was the streets of Cork that I learned my trade of performing. Nobody had to buy a ticket, and all I had to do was be entertaining enough for people to stop. So that’s what I do, I organise, teach, and perform circus and street theatre.

Where were you born?

Cork, on the southside

Where do you live?

Still Cork, but now the Northside #greatview

Family?

I’m the youngest of five, and apparently not a mistake, only an accident. And my only daughter, Samhain, turns 18 next month.

Best friend?

If I say who’s my best friend, then I’ll be upsetting a couple of others.

Earliest childhood memory?

Running with scissors.

Person you most admire?

Austin Powers cause no matter what he was just up for having a good time.

Person who most irritates you?

Politicians and finger pointers (jeez there’s a lot of them around at the moment).

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

Someone who’s empathic to people, and doesn’t demonise those out of work, or even artists who are self employed #supportthearts.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

A rainy week down in Kerry, there was a number of them growing up, so they’ve all melded into one. Oh, and there was that time when I was 21 and accidentally got arrested in Crete... it all worked out fine in the end, but it sure was memorable.

Favourite TV programme?

Currently loving “Ted Lasso” on AppleTV.

Favourite radio show?

Dave Fanning on the weekends.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Turning nothing into something.

Favourite restaurant?

Eating anywhere with friends really.

Last book you read?

Micheal Harding “Staring at Lakes”.

Best book you read?

Iain M. Banks “The Alchemist”.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Leila Moss “Who The Power”.

Favourite song?

Sharon Von Etten “Seventeen”.

One person you would like to see in concert?

At the moment I would just like to see a live band with some dancing. Like the Monophonics, or Fat Freddy’s Drop.

Do you have a pet?

I got a cat last year cause I wasn’t on tour anymore. He’s deadly #shadow

Morning person or night owl?

Depends on the activity. Party at night, work at day.

Your proudest moment?

Saying “I love finishing a Semi” on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

Spendthrift or saver?

I’m still dealing with the scarcity trauma of the Famine in may family, and you know what, I’m winning #abundancechallenge

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Better shops on Blarney st. There’s only one local shop on the longest street in Ireland! Where’s the fresh food?

What makes you happy?

Spending time with people, yet having a balance within myself to spend time with myself #bathtime

How would you like to be remembered?

As a person.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’m planning a huge project with Lords of Strut, which is very exciting, but will take years to bring to fruition.

Cormac Mohally is Artistic Director of Circus Factory and one half of the Street Performance World Champions, Lords of Strut. Circus Factory will present Pitch’d Circus Street Arts Festival in various locations around Cork City from September 2 to 26. More details on circusfactorycork.com