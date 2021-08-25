What to grow, sow and cook right now as August draws to a close

AUGUST is an exquisite time of year for food. The choice is seemingly endless as we revel in that marvellous point in time when the best of summer produce is thriving, and autumn crops arrive too.
- Put the peas, cheese, coriander leaves, and lemon into a blender and blitz until combined. Then blitz again slowly adding the olive oil until you have a rich,creamy consistency. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius. Line a baking tray with parchment, slice tomatoes in half and place cut side up, and place around the garlic cloves.
- In a bowl mix together herbs, then add the sea salt and pepper.
- Generously drizzle olive oil over the tomatoes and then sprinkle over the herb mix all over the tomatoes. Roast in the oven until slightly burnished, jammy, but still holding their shape.
- Into a heavy-bottomed saucepan over a medium-low heat, add water, sugar, and lemon verbena sprigs, stir until the sugar is dissolved.
- Add the blackcurrants and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from heat and carefully remove the sprigs of lemon verbena with tongs (it’ll be very hot!) Allow the compote to cool fully before making the mousse mix.
- When cooled, in one bowl whip the cream and in the other whisk the egg whites to a stiff peak.
- Take one spoonful of egg white and fold into the cream gently. Repeat until all the egg white has been folded into the cream. Do this all as gently as possible so as not to lose any of the air out of the mix.
- Swirl two generous tablespoons of the compote into the mousse mix and very gently stir through so the compote ripples through the mousse.
- Into a serving glass, place an amount of compote in the bottom, followed by some of the mousse mixture and top with another spoon of the compote. Garnish with a sprig of fresh lemon verbena.
- Blind bake the pastry case as per instructions.
- In a bowl, add sugar, egg yolks and vanilla bean paste. Whisk together until blended.
- Add the yogurt and whisk again. Then add the ricotta and half the honey. Whisk until fully combined. Set aside.
- Slice the figs – in half or thin slices, it’s up to you!
- When the pastry is baked, remove from the oven and fill with the ricotta mix. Place half of the figs into the pie filling. Return to the oven and bake for half an hour.
- Remove from the oven, and garnish with the remaining fresh figs and drizzle over the rest of the honey.
- Bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Place in the sweetcorn and cook for 10-15 minutes until tender and the kernels are bright yellow. Drain the water and dry the cob.
- Using a BBQ, or, if you have a gas hob, char the sweetcorn all over. If you are cooking on electric, place a heavy bottom frying pan over a medium high heat, add the sweetcorn and allow to char in a dry pan turning occasionally.
- Set the sweetcorn aside to cool. Meanwhile chop up the tomatoes, scallion, and red chilli and place in a bowl. Then, take the sweetcorn and stand it up on one end. Carefully run a sharp knife down the long side of the cob to remove all the kernels. Turn the cob and repeat.
- Place the charred sweetcorn kernels into the tomato mix, add lemon juice, olive oil, generous pinch of sea salt and coriander, and mix thoroughly to combine.