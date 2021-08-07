Wedding of the Week: Cork bride travels to wedding in artic truck

IT’S not every bride gets to travel to her wedding in a truck.

Fia McCarthy, from Turners Cross, and Gerard O’Callaghan, from Ballincollig, were married recently, having first met through mutual friends.

Fia O'Callaghan with her bridesmaids.

Fia explained: “We’re together four years, we have a three-year-old boy named Bobby who is our pride and joy!”

Gerard proposed on New Year’s Eve, 2019, in Liverpool, he dressed Bobby in a top saying ‘Mommy, will you marry my daddy?’

The bride on the way to her wedding.

“Like, how could I say no! We both work full time at the moment, saving for our future family home. Gerard drives artic trucks and he couldn’t love it more. You can imagine my face when he asked me to go in one on my wedding day. Eventually I gave in but I’m so glad I did as it was something different,” said Fia.

They were married on July 3 in the Rochestown Park Hotel. There were 25 guests due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Even though we had originally planned to have 120 at our wedding, it couldn’t have gone any better! From start to finish the day was perfect,” said the bride.

The couple's son Bobby.

Nikki Burke (The Makeup Doll) did makeup while 3 Degrees Hair Salon did up styles for the bridesmaids. Fia’s mom is a hairdresser so she did her daughter’s hair on the day, “which is a lovely memory to have!” the bride said.

They travelled to the hotel from Fia’s home, in two trucks.

“So if you were in the area and saw sirens and heard a lot of beeping, you now know why. It was great fun!” she said.

Gerard is an artic truck driver and asked if his bride would travel to the venue in one of the trucks.

Seamus De Burca married the couple in a civil ceremony. Their photos were taken outside by the talented photographer James O’Driscoll.

They had speeches before the meal and the bride said there wasn’t a dry eye in the room at that stage.

Fia said: “It was very emotional!”

Happily ever after...

After dinner, Fia’s sister Aideen surprised them with a slideshow of videos from a lot of friends and family that couldn’t be at the wedding due to the restrictions; “So yes, there was more crying,” the bride said.

Fia, Gerard and Bobby had their first dance to Bryan Adams Heaven.

“It felt like we were the only people in the world at that time, it was so special! I have such great memories of my wedding day to look back on!

Guests enjoying the couple's special day.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for making our day so special! It’s over in a matter of hours and all your planning and hard work was worth it. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings for Mr and Mrs O’Callaghan!”