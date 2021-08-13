My Weekend: I finally got the courage to turn my hobby into my full-time job

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Sheena Yolzari. I am a Cork-based artist, under the name Wreck the Record. I up-cycle unwanted vinyl records and cassette tapes into bespoke and functional art pieces.

After finishing my textile degree in Loughborough University, I was unsure which path I would end up taking, but being surrounded by music and vinyl lovers sparked a new artistic adventure and Wreck the Record began in 2015.

For many years, it was just a hobby, but I finally got the courage to turn my hobby into my full-time job and it is a dream come true to do what I love for a living.

I am now a member of Cork Craft & Design and I work full time from my little studio in Douglas.

I was born in Israel: My mother is Irish, and my dad is Israeli. We all moved to Cork in 1998, which, at first, was a huge culture shock, but after 23 years in Cork, it is home.

Ideal way to spend Friday night:

Before the pandemic happened, I would have been out on the town most weekends, but life has changed, and I am quite happy to entertain at home with friends.

Some of Sheena's work.

Lie ins or up with the lark:

I’m not great at relaxing, so I’m up and out of bed at the crack of dawn. I would love to learn to relax a bit more, but, unfortunately, it’s not in my DNA. This month is particularly busy, as we are in the middle of Cork Craft Month, so I’m out and about every day doing something for this. With over 70 events throughout the month, there is something to do every day!

Does work creep into your weekend:

Yes!! I adore what I do, and I am slightly obsessed with my art studio, which happens to be a converted garage in my home. It doesn’t feel like work when you love what you do.

I’m also often working at the ‘Made in Cork’ markets in St Patrick’s Woolen Mills in Douglas.

If money was no object, where would you head to on a weekend city break and who would you bring?

A weekend in Berlin with my girlfriends or a weekend in Lisbon with my partner, Eamon. I love both those cities for the art-and-music scene.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to recharge?

My partner’s family are from Goleen, so we spend a lot of time in West Cork over the summer; Barleycove beach is one of my favourite spots; The Bantry market, followed by a few pints in Denny O’Meara’s pub. When I get back to the city, my batteries are fully charged.

Do you like to catch up with family and friends on the weekends?

Of course, I am very fortunate to have my parents and my sister living close by. Keeping in touch and catching up with friends is very important to me, especially after the long year of lockdowns.

Hobbies?

Art is my hobby: I could spend hours and hours making and creating art in my studio. I would be completely lost without it!

Some of Sheena's work.

Entertain or be entertained?

I love having dinner parties, but I’m a useless cook: My partner usually does the cooking. My cooking is so bad that my signature dish would have to be a brocolli and feta omelette (don’t laugh!).

Favourite places to eat out in Cork?

Cork has so many wonderful restaurants. At the moment, The Raven bar is one of my favourites for food and a great night out. I love the new menu at Electric, on the South Mall, but if I don’t venture into the city, then the South County, in Douglas, would be my local restaurant.

Sunday night comes around too fast... how do you normally spend it?

Depending on the weather, I guess, out walking, cuddling with my dog, or heading out for a few quiet pints of Beamish.

What time does your alarm clock go off on a Monday morning?

I wake up at the crack of dawn. I very rarely need to use an alarm: One of the perks of being self-employed and working at your own pace!

Cork Craft Month takes places throughout August, with more than 70 events across the city and county. For more details, visit corkcraftanddesign.com