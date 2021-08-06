My Weekend: Out and about... three generations on the road  adventuring together

I am an artist blown in to West Cork as a child with my family in the 1970s. My parents had a dream to work with their hands and imaginations in a beautiful place that reminded them of home, and we began our Corkonian lives with another family, running a grocery shop in Courtmacsherry, while the adults were building a pottery and painting studio.
I have memories of giant crabs crawling across the kitchen floor, fresh off the fishing boats, and long days wandering through the village and woods exploring the coves along the shore. These beginnings have been formative in my work as an artist who doesn’t see a distinction between art and life.
I work regularly with the Crawford Art Gallery — a perfect place to appreciate art and explore our own creative voices.
I love working with children, and do many projects with schools and community groups up and down the country. There is currently a fantastic swell of appreciation and engagement with the arts.
My daughter is also an artist, and we have the pleasure of working together on occasion. We are currently collaborating to deliver a Creative Enquiry with young Traveller children and their families with Cork Midsummer Festival and Springboard.
My ideal Friday night begins at home with my cat and my partner, just hanging out and letting the night unfold.
My ideal day would involve an afternoon siesta to catch the day at both ends.
My ‘work’ and ‘life’ are entwined — but I try to keep the weekends free of paperwork and tasks I find arduous.
I once lived in the country with a beautiful clifftop sea view, and a friend once said, this would be perfect if New York was at the back! In my imagination I’d love to go to Istanbul, Reykjavik, Paris, New York, but really, I have no desire for a city break.
The Glen River Park. I have lived beside this place for nearly 20 years, and since ‘the great pause’ it has been my second home.
I visit my mum in West Cork most weekends, she has a sprawling garden that is partially re-wilded so we’re usually out there with the plants. My favourite weekends are when we are out and about with my daughter, three generations on the road, adventuring together. We like to visit fairy forts and stone circles.
My partner is a fantastic and adventurous cook (a carnivore who cooks for a vegan!) And we are late eaters — 9pm would be early for us, and so we rarely eat out unless we are away. Our go-to Cork eatery is Sakura on MacCurtain St, creatures of habit, I love the tofu steaks and he loves the seafood tempura.
Sunday night is often on the road back from my mum’s, then home winding down.
Monday morning I’m up and ready for my 7.15am yoga class online with Himalaya Yoga Valley.
