Magic moments on our wedding day

THIS couple were married on the fifth anniversary of the very day they met, July 2, 2021.

CathyAnn Kearney, née Roche, and Seán Kearney, who live in Tower, tied the knot at St Mary’s Church, Waterloo, followed by a reception at the Maryborough House Hotel, Douglas.

The happy couple outside their wedding reception venue, Maryborough House Hotel. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

CathyAnn is from Tower, just outside Blarney, and Sean is from Douglas. The couple first met online.

CathyAnn said: “It was our shared love of gaming that sparked our first conversation and later our first date, which was at the Bookshelf cafe, exactly five years previous to our wedding day!”

They were engaged on the second anniversary of their first date. CathyAnn recalled: “Seán organised a scavenger hunt around Cork city which touched upon many important moments from our first few years together. He then proposed on the last clue outside of Bunnyconnellan’s Restaurant, Crosshaven.”

The bride wore a beautiful gown from Cinderella’s Closet Boutique, Blackpool. Shoes were from Lace and Favour Boutique in the UK. She wore Swarovski on the day and her hair jewelry was from ExquisiteLook in Latvia. Make-up was by Charlotte O’Mahony Make Up, and hair was by Dominika Laureckis from Hair Passion.

Seán’s suit and shoes was purchased at Tom Murphy’s Menswear and he wore custom designed cufflinks in the shape of video game controllers.

The bridal party consisted of maid of honour — CathyAnn’s best friend — Rachel Sweetnam, and two friends from college, Karen Ryan and Anthony Duggan. Seán’s party consisted of his two cousins, John and Adam Cantwell, as well as his best friend Clíodhna Wallace.

The bride and groom with their wedding party.

Canon Teddy O’Sullivan, parish priest of Seán’s home parish of Douglas, officiated at the ceremony. On the day, the couple lit a remembrance candle in memory of CathyAnn’s late father James Roche.

They held their reception at the Maryborough House Hotel, Douglas. Their cake was designed by Brian from Baker Boy Cakes — one side was traditional while the back of the cake revealed three video games significant to the couple.

The wedding car was from Wedding Vintage Car Hire, and flowers by Wonderous Weddings.

The couple’s first song was Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton, which is the same song Seán’s parents first danced to.

As to the most memorable part of the day?

CathyAnn said: “We shared a first look on the wooden bridge in front of the waterfall at the church grounds, which was very special for both of us. The speeches were also a very memorable moment, as was our first dance.”

The couple were joined by those closest to them, to celebrate their marriage at St Mary’s Church, Waterloo, followed by the reception.