My Weekend: ‘Cork is a package deal — I love every bit of her’

Tell us a little bit about yourself;

It depends who I'm talking to. If I'm trying to come off as edgy and appeal to the working class (I see myself as a champion of those little guys, when it suits me), I'll put on a likeable 'whistle-as-you work' accent and say I'm from Barrack street; if I'm trying to make someone believe I'm a bit posher than I am I'll say "greater Rochestown". You couldn't trust me, like. I've no word. I'm kind of known as this big Shinner, but it's just that Fine Gael haven't come in with the right offer for me yet.

In terms of work, I am what the fine people of twitter have consistently described as a 'so called' comedian. Recently a fella called me 'an embarrassment to Cork'; that's definitely going on a poster. I have one amazing 17 year old daughter called Caoimhe. I know everyone thinks their kids are great but my one actually is.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

I do be wrecked working all week trying to break up the United Kingdom and embarrass Cork through the medium of sketch comedy. So Friday night I'm only fit for bed. I like to unwind with a cup of cocoa and a few scented candles, and completely lose myself in a load of youtube ads.

In One Eye, Out The Otheris the first solo comedy show from Tadhg Hickey.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Just trying to decide which will make me sound better. Eh, lie in... No, lark! Both? Yeah both: get up early, get jogging and meditating and then get back into bed for the day because there's literally nothing to do.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

I'm a comedian. We never switch off. Jokes are an addiction. I wake up every day thinking of jokes and sketches whether I want to or not. Can you imagine living with someone who starts off their day roaring laughing at themselves? We tend to be single.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

When England win the Euros - myself, Eoghan Harris, Bono and Charlie Flanagan have loose plans for a lads weekend in Magaluf to celebrate.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I'd feel bad saying one part of Cork is better than another. Cork is a package deal and I love every bit of her. (Hopefully appeasing everyone again there now).

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I don't, do you? I don't mind catching up with other people's family and friends but mine can be a bit of a drag.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Twitter spats. If there's something more wholesome and life-affirming than getting into a tit-for-tat with some stranger about a topic neither of you have done enough reading on that usually descends into personal attacks - I haven't heard of it!

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

I watch a lot of history/geopolitical documentaries because I'm pretentious and I'm mad to trick people, particularly women, into thinking I'm smart. But lately, my daughter is after getting me into RuPaul's Drag race. I'm now a Katya stan and I can't actually remember what my life was like before it.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

You will not / cannot beat Tony's Bistro. This is actually an earnest answer. I bloody love the place, no nonsense service and great food in the heart of proper Cork!

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Though I haven't been near a school since my leaving cert, I still spend Sunday night with a creepy feeling up my back that I haven't got my homework done and I'm going to be in trouble in the morning. I find watching reruns of Glenroe and 'Where In The World?' with the inimitable Theresa Lowe, help to calm me down.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

Whatever time I set it the night before.

Upcoming show:

In One Eye, Out the Other with Tadhg Hickey is part of The Everyman Outdoors @ Elizabeth Fort Summer Season and he will be presenting his show on Saturday, July 31. Tickets on sale at everymancork.com