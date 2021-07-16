My Weekend: ‘Cork is a package deal — I love every bit of her’

Tell us a little bit about yourself;
It depends who I'm talking to. If I'm trying to come off as edgy and appeal to the working class (I see myself as a champion of those little guys, when it suits me), I'll put on a likeable 'whistle-as-you work' accent and say I'm from Barrack street; if I'm trying to make someone believe I'm a bit posher than I am I'll say "greater Rochestown". You couldn't trust me, like. I've no word. I'm kind of known as this big Shinner, but it's just that Fine Gael haven't come in with the right offer for me yet.
In terms of work, I am what the fine people of twitter have consistently described as a 'so called' comedian. Recently a fella called me 'an embarrassment to Cork'; that's definitely going on a poster. I have one amazing 17 year old daughter called Caoimhe. I know everyone thinks their kids are great but my one actually is.
I do be wrecked working all week trying to break up the United Kingdom and embarrass Cork through the medium of sketch comedy. So Friday night I'm only fit for bed. I like to unwind with a cup of cocoa and a few scented candles, and completely lose myself in a load of youtube ads.
Just trying to decide which will make me sound better. Eh, lie in... No, lark! Both? Yeah both: get up early, get jogging and meditating and then get back into bed for the day because there's literally nothing to do.
I'm a comedian. We never switch off. Jokes are an addiction. I wake up every day thinking of jokes and sketches whether I want to or not. Can you imagine living with someone who starts off their day roaring laughing at themselves? We tend to be single.
When England win the Euros - myself, Eoghan Harris, Bono and Charlie Flanagan have loose plans for a lads weekend in Magaluf to celebrate.
I'd feel bad saying one part of Cork is better than another. Cork is a package deal and I love every bit of her. (Hopefully appeasing everyone again there now).
I don't, do you? I don't mind catching up with other people's family and friends but mine can be a bit of a drag.
Twitter spats. If there's something more wholesome and life-affirming than getting into a tit-for-tat with some stranger about a topic neither of you have done enough reading on that usually descends into personal attacks - I haven't heard of it!
I watch a lot of history/geopolitical documentaries because I'm pretentious and I'm mad to trick people, particularly women, into thinking I'm smart. But lately, my daughter is after getting me into RuPaul's Drag race. I'm now a Katya stan and I can't actually remember what my life was like before it.
You will not / cannot beat Tony's Bistro. This is actually an earnest answer. I bloody love the place, no nonsense service and great food in the heart of proper Cork!
Though I haven't been near a school since my leaving cert, I still spend Sunday night with a creepy feeling up my back that I haven't got my homework done and I'm going to be in trouble in the morning. I find watching reruns of Glenroe and 'Where In The World?' with the inimitable Theresa Lowe, help to calm me down.
Whatever time I set it the night before.
In One Eye, Out the Other with Tadhg Hickey is part of The Everyman Outdoors @ Elizabeth Fort Summer Season and he will be presenting his show on Saturday, July 31. Tickets on sale at everymancork.com