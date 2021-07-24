Saturday night's alright for a TV music session

THE music world has had a rotten time of it for the past 18 months — as have fans of live music — but a new TV show tonight will hopefully help relieve their withdrawal symptoms.

The Heart of Saturday Night starting on RTÉ1 at 9.35pm will showcase some of Ireland’s top live acts.

It is presented by Una Healy of Thurles, a singer-songwriter who rose to fame as a member of girl group The Saturdays — and Loah, an Irish singer-songwriter of Sierra Leonean descent.

The six-part series will feature top acts including James Vincent McMorrow, Lyra, Imelda May Gavin James, Saint Sister, Damien Dempsey, Bell X1, Villagers, Kodaline, Soda Blonde, Mick Flannery, Tolü Makay, and Declan O’Rourke.

It will bring together the crème de la crème of performers in Ireland for rousing musical sessions, many of whom have not performed on stage since the start of the pandemic.

Loah was part of an Irish collective of female singers and musicians called Irish Women in Harmony, and they will also feature in the series, along with Mick Flannery, The Saw Doctors, Soda Blonde, Niamh Regan, Rhiannon Giddens, and many more, in the beautiful surrounds of The Round Room at the Mansion House.

This new summer music series caters to all tastes and will celebrate the old, the new, the loved, and the familiar. There will be a wide range of genres represented from pop, folk, rock, classical and traditional.

Tolü Makay performs on The Heart Of Saturday Night series

Each episode will also feature a segment that pays tribute to and celebrates a national treasure who’s no longer with us, with performances honouring the likes of of Phil Lynott, Dolores O’Riordan, Shay Healy, Ronnie Drew and John Prine.

Una Healy said: “I was so excited to be asked to co-host The Heart Of Saturday Night and getting to do it alongside the incredibly talented Loah was a joy.

“We had such a brilliant time filming and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Loah said: “The series is a musical dream come true. Co-presenting with Una has been a great pleasure and it’s been wonderful to hear and chat to all the incredible musicians throughout the series.

“I’m honoured to be part of the show and look forward to sharing our joy with the audience!”

The series will include remarkable contributions from the likes of Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Altan with her family, and sisters Louise and Michelle Mulcahy along with Dónal Lunny remembering the celebrated late piper Liam O’Flynn.

The presenters will each duet with a musical guest — Una will sing with Derek Ryan and Loah will sing with Gavin James for one-off performances.