Expect to see my name in familiar and fun places...

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Senita Appiakorang, I am South African born and raised in Kerry, Ireland and live in Dublin. I’m a singer, I studied Music and English in Cork’s finest UCC and went on to expand musical educational in the practice as a session singer and lead singer and band leader in Shookrah for years, with stints in other musical guises along the way.

Where were you born?

East London in South Africa.

Where do you live?

Dublin City.

Family?

Yep, 2 younger sisters and a step parents and mother dispersed across the globe.

Best friend?

Lucky to not have to tier them, the close ones are my best friends.

Earliest childhood memory?

Walking around our family garden thinking I was making words up and then getting very angry when other people would use them.

Person you most admire?

Issa Rae

Person who most irritates you?

We’re living in a pretty irritating time, so I’m shifting the dynamic and working on feeling it and moving past it. It’s hard work though.

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

Michael D Higgins. A shrewd and compassionate man, with experience but still has the curiosity of someone willing to listen to and understand what the public needs.

Senita Appiakorang.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I went to Primavera Sound in Barcelona with a bunch of friends a couple of years back and it was magical fun. I can’t wait for that to be possible again.

Favourite TV programme?

Insecure.

Favourite radio show?

Do Podcasts count? I want to say Stance podcast- cultural and social commentary and interviews, which is my jam.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Some kind of risotto dish - parsnip or beetroot maybe.

Favourite restaurant?

Lil Portie pop up hits different.

Last book you read?

Normal People, and was closely followed by the tv series.

Best book you read?

My recent favourite was Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, which was beautiful, heart wrenching and just transportive. It’s a story of two sisters lives impacted by colonialism in Ghana, one staying and seeing how it impacted the nation, another stolen into slavery and the generational impact of that to her future lineage.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

CMAT’s fab EP.

Favourite song?

Current favourite is probably Dan Kye’s ‘Moving’

One person you would like to see in concert?

It would be Solange Knowles, I love how her brain and performances work.

Do you have a pet?

Currently fostering a greyhound called Juno, who is an absolute dote. My housemate and I wanted a pet and recently scoped out RIGHT (Rehoming Irish Greyhounds) on FB/ IG and they do tremendous work, she is our second foster and all going well, this will be her forever home.

Morning person or night owl?

Mid morning person.

Your proudest moment?

A recent proud moment I had was co ordinating a Black History Month event for work which had a high attendance, and also surfaced a lot more opportunities to speak on and be an ambassador for causes I care a lot about.

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

More cultural and creative hubs for people.

What makes you happy?

Great music, food, going for a walk or run on a sunny day, being with friends and family. The basics really is what I’ve discovered this last while.

How would you like to be remembered?

Intentional, loving, spirited and your fashion icon!

What else are you up to at the moment?

Lots, aside from singing with the wonderful ladies of X Collective, I’m co- writing an EP with a bunch of talented folks, I’ve had a couple of interesting features lately that can’t be revealed yet and I’m slowly working on my material. Expect my name in familiar and fun places.

MORE ABOUT THE X COLLECTIVE

In 2020, Oíche Events launched a new Irish music platform The X Collective, with music and artistic expression at its core. Founded by industry pro’s, Emily Shaw (Oíche Events) and Ele Breslin (ZAPHO), The X Collective is a growing community with over 70 artists and creatives signed up to the initiative, offering them a broad spectrum of music industry skills and expertise including recording, songwriting, producing, management, PR, videography, event management and much more.

Senita is a member of this crew, and they recently shared a new song ‘WB’, taken from the upcoming album.

‘WB’ is performed by Chloë Agnew, Zapho, Senita, Toshin, and Gemma Bradley. It’s a celebration of reclaiming one’s own strength and confidence, and a bold musical embodiment of female solidarity. You can have a listen on all digital platforms.