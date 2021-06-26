Golf, tennis, Olympics, and GAA! It's a sports feast on our TV screens this week

THE return of The Sunday Game, the start of Wimbledon, Euro 2020 gets serious, and the Dubai Irish Open tees off...

It’s a remarkably hectic week of sport ahead!

But we’ll begin with an event that still may not be taking place later this summer — the Olympics in Japan.

A documentary Horizon Tokyo on RTÉ1 on Monday at 10.35pm follows nine Irish athletes on and off the track as they try to qualify for the Olympics, which were postponed last year due to Covid.

Filmed over three years, it takes an inside look at the most turbulent Olympic cycle in modern history.

In the first episode, we see how Kellie Harrington must overcome broken hands, a corruption scandal and a pandemic to qualify for her place on the Irish Olympic team.

Plus, Ciara Mageean’s move to Manchester sets her up for the games of her life, while Shane Ryan looks to secure his spot at his second Olympics.

Meanwhile, GAA fans will be delighted to hear that famous theme tune again as The Sunday Game is back on RTÉ1 tomorrow at 1.55pm. Joanne Cantwell presents a live Championship double-header. First up at 1pm, Down v Donegal in the Ulster Football Championship in Newry, followed by the Munster Hurling Championship meeting of Clare and Waterford at Thurles at 3.30pm.

Plus, Cork v Dublin in the Division 1 Final of the Lidl National League is live on TG4 tonight from 7.15pm.

On the soccer front, Euro 2020 reaches its last 16 stage today, with the first knock-out matches live on RTÉ2 — Wales v Denmark at 5pm, and Italy v Austria at 8pm.

Tennis fans will be thrilled that Wimbledon is back, with fans also allowed to see the action unfold live.

It all starts on BBC2 on Monday at 10.30pm.

On the golf front, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open tees off on Thursday, with the live action airing on RTÉ2 from 10am. Marie Crowe presents coverage of the first day’s play from Mount Juliet, Kilkenny.

Racing fans will want to tune into Racing From The Curragh on RTÉ2 today at 1.45pm. Join Hugh Cahill, Jane Mangan and Ruby Walsh for live coverage of the Irish Derby Festival from the Curragh. Brian Gleeson and Katie Walsh report with commentary from Richard Pugh.

All this and athletics too!

The Irish Life Health National Championships are shown on RTÉ1 today from 1.55pm.

Oh — the 108th edition of the biggest bike race in the world, the Tour de France, gets under way in Brest today, with action on TG4 at 11am.

Finally, the British and Irish Lions’ rugby team play their first match ahead of their tour of South Africa against Japan at Murrayfield today at 3pm. Live on Channel 4 and Sky.