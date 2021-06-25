My Weekend: I’m lucky to have the family I have... our house is always full of life.

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Stephanie Rainey, I’m a singer/songwriter from Cork and I grew up in Glanmire. I’ve been lucky enough to be a full-time artist for the past five years and have been releasing music and playing gigs for all of that time (although I’ve been playing music for way longer than that).

People would probably know me best for songs like ‘100 Like Me’, ‘Question Mark’ and ‘No Cowboy’.

I have an EP coming this September and lots of music to come in between.

I have a lovely fiancé and a beagle named Freddie — who once ate a couch in an Airbnb. These are the main facts about me.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

That’s a tough one — I absolutely love making a nice dinner at home and having a bottle of wine and relaxing with my fiancé. On the other hand if I do decide to go out and meet friends, I love going for a couple of drinks and just hanging out. I’m not a nightclub person — I much prefer to be able to chat to people.

Stephanie Rainey performing on stage at the first night of the 2018 Live At The Marquee Cork.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I’m definitely more of a night owl. I’m slower in the mornings even though I wake religiously at 8am every single day — I just take a while to get running — I’m most productive in the evenings.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes definitely — I think as an artist you’re never really off — you’re always thinking about your career and things you could be doing. You have to keep up with social media and I spend a lot of time working on songs in the studio.

It can be a structureless job — which can be a blessing and a curse.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I’d love to see the Northern Lights in Finland. They have these glass igloos there that you can get for a weekend and they just look incredible. You literally sleep looking up at the northern lights, I’d go with my fiancé and two of our best friends. I think experiences like that are so much better shared with friends and family.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I’ve really fallen in love with the beach over the past two years. I always find that a walk on the beach just makes all your worries feel small because it’s just so vast. If I need some time to myself that’s where I’ll go, have a walk and then sit and have a coffee.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

It’s my absolute favourite thing in life. I’m lucky to have the family I have — I have loads of nieces and nephews and our house is always full of life.

The best moments of my life are spent having dinner in my mom and dad’s house. I appreciate that time so much.

Singer songwriter: Stephanie Rainey. Picture: Miki Barlok

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I like making things and upcycling little bits of furniture — I’m not super good at it but I do like it. I enjoy watching the rugby too — but generally it’s all music for me.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

I’m still in the entertained category to be honest but if I do have you over for dinner — my signature dish is either chorizo pasta or a really good curry — these are two things I have mastered. I also make a mean lemon cheesecake.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork — where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

I think the best coffee in Cork is in Lab 82 — I’ll literally drive into town for it. For food — I love Havelis in Douglas — it is absolutely amazing.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Sundays are generally spent with family for me when I’m not travelling. My parents house is full to the brim and my Mom is like a super woman making us all dinner. It’s the best.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

I don’t need to set one — it’s 8am everyday haha.