My Weekend: It wouldn't feel like summer without a festival

I grew up in Douglas and caught the stage bug early, performing in pantomimes and with choirs, and encouraging (forcing!) my siblings to create little plays and musicals for various family members.
Singing was always my favourite performing medium and when I discovered the voice could be trained to sing opera I was hooked.
I studied with my wonderful teacher, Suzanne Murphy, at The Royal Welsh College of Music and, since then, I have been enjoying a freelance career as an opera singer.
During the Covid-19 pandemic I was lucky enough to participate in some digital performances, including the critically acclaimedthe with Irish National Opera and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and live from Cork Opera House.
This month I am extremely grateful to be participating in the Cork Midsummer Festival 2021. It wouldn’t feel like summer without it!
Well, for the last few months it has been spent debating what take-away myself and my housemates will get, but this Friday we’re looking forward to heading to a REAL-LIFE restaurant together.
I can’t wait to soak up the incredible atmosphere in the city. I’m so impressed with the way Cork restaurants and bars have adapted to outdoor dining.
Up with the singing lark! I find I’m most productive in the morning and I’ve recently started running. When the sun shines, it’s just the best way to start the day.
This isn’t a job where you come home from an office, put your feet up and forget about what you did during the day. You carry your instrument around with you all the time, it’s in your throat and, sometimes, you don’t get a ‘weekend’.
Recently I’ve been spending my weekends learning Peter Power’s score forby Marie Brett, which I’m singing in as part of Cork Midsummer Festival 2021.
I would go straight to Brooklyn in New York City to see my gorgeous sister, and I would bring my parents and brother (who is stuck in Australia) with me. It’s been over two years since we were all together, but I’m excited to be reunited with them soon.
Oh wow, there are so many! The staycations I have booked this summer are Schull in West Cork, a few days on Inis Mór and a trip to my dear friend Majella Cullagh’s mobile home in Camp, Co Kerry.
Yes, my favourite Saturday morning activity is strolling down to Douglas Farmers’ Market to catch up with friends over nut burgers, coffee and sometimes a cake pop.
I absolutely love going to the gym. It’s so great for my mental health and keeps me fit for running around the stage! Physical workouts are as important as vocal ones.
I do love to entertain, but the problem is I’m not a great cook. I’m getting better though. I’ve cooked for my friends a few times and managed not to poison them… yet. I’ll keep the entertaining for the stage!
Filter, for coffee, Market Lane for lunch and Elbow Lane for a special meal (steak). Looking forward to visiting them all soon.
I usually spend Sunday winding down and getting ready for the week ahead. I still get that Glenroe fear! This Sunday I travel to Dublin to start work on a new opera with the Irish National Opera, so I will probably have some ‘first day of school’ nerves.
My alarm is usually set for 8.30am and snoozed numerous times. I think that’s early, but my housemate, who leaves for work at 6.30am, disagrees. Opera singers need lots of sleep!
