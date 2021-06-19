Cork woman takes part in TV's 'Battle of the Food Trucks'

FOR Cork businesswoman Niamh Hegarty, the past year has been a hectic one.

She started a picnic basket business last August, and then branched out to a food truck on Ballybrannigan Beach in East Cork, called Niamh’s Larder.

The menu changes regularly, but is always healthy and gut friendly. Niamh has a love and passion for healthy organic food. In her words: “Your gut is your second brain. It’s important to have a happy healthy gut so you can have a happy healthy brain”.

But does her business have what it takes to be crowned Ireland’s finest food truck?

All will be revealed when Niamh’s Larder comes up against five other contestants in the new series Battle Of The Food Trucks, which drops exclusively on the RTÉ Player starting on Tuesday.

Over six weeks, presenter James Patrice is the host with the most, as food truck chefs from across Ireland go head-to-head for the title and the chance to win the €5,000 first prize.

In each episode, the food trucks are set a cooking challenge, and need to impress the judges, Eric Matthews, Head Chef at Michelin starred Chapter One Resturant, and Instagram sensation and cookbook author Gina Daly of The Daly Dish.

First up, they must create their ‘Signature Dish’ and if that tickles the judges’ taste buds, they move onto creating their ‘Debut Dish’ — a brand new recipe that represents their truck, which will show off their creativity and flair.

Niamh, 27, from Churchtown South, worked and lived in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand before returning to Cork and doing a five-week summer cookery course in Ballymaloe.

Another contestant is Mex West, owned by Dingle chef, Louise Brosnan, which has Mexican food, West Kerry style.