Wedding of the Week: Such an emotional day for Cork couple

WITH just four days to go to their wedding, Covid stopped this couple from becoming Mr and Mrs in 2020

But fast-forward to 2021 and they eventually enjoyed their special day, surrounded by the ones they love.

Emer Williams (nee O’Callaghan), from Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, and Robbie Williams, of Ballyphehane, were married on March 16.

The couple live in Ballinlough and met in 2013 in Fitnessworx gym.

Emer Williams with her bridal party.

Emer recalls: “We were engaged on Christmas Eve, 2018, when Robbie proposed in front of my family as we exchanged Christmas presents.”

Emer works for Bean Brownie company and is also a hairdresser, while Robbie part owns Fitnessworx gym.

Emer says Covid threw their wedding plans for 2020 up in the air.

Emer with her dad, who sadly passed away a month after the wedding.

“We were due to get married on March 16, 2020, when unfortunately it was all cancelled four days before due to the pandemic. After rearranging a few times, we decided to go with our original date of March 16 this year.

“We knew we weren’t going to get the wedding we wanted anytime soon and unfortunately my dad fell sick at Christmas and the most important thing was for him to be there.

“My brother got married in February, we got married in March, and sadly my dad passed away in April. It’s been a surreal few months to say the least. We had our ceremony and reception in Vienna Woods Cork and they were simply amazing to deal with.”

Emer and Robbie with family members.

The ceremony was very intimate and personal and celebrant Linda Foley from Say I do Marry U was a dream to work with.

Emer recalls: “I left from my parents’ house in Douglas and all the neighbours were out with banners and my friends and family came up to the park to wave me off. It was amazing and very emotional. I still can’t believe how incredible people are and with restrictions people come out in force to make things as special as they can. Billy Dorney, one of my dad’s best friends, chauffeured us to the hotel and was a great support for both weddings.

Emer and Robbie with family members.

“Robbie’s morning started slightly different to mine with a run in the woods with some of the lads and a dip in the river.”

Kate, one of the bride’s closest friends, did her hair and Liz McCarthy did make up.

Photographer was Sean Jefferies, while a friend, Dave Healy, did some videography for the day — “both were a dream and great craic.”

The couple enjoyed a reception at the Vienna Woods Hotel.

The bride’s dress was from Say I do Midleton, suits were from Morley’s Cork, shoes from The moderne, and jewellery from Keanes, Cork.