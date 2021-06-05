Wedding of the Week: When paths finally crossed... love blossomed for this Cork couple

A DAY filled with emotion is how Sarah and Artjom Suhoveiko describe their special day.

Sarah (née McCarthy) works as a Montessori teacher and Artjom is a supervisor for Mervue Laboratories. They have a beautiful daughter, almost two years old, named Elena and live in Glounthaune.

Sarah and Artjom Suhoveiko with their daughter Elena.

Sarah is originally from Ballyvolane. Artjom was born in Latvia and moved to Carrignavar when he was 12.

The couple met on a night out at the Old Oak bar a few years ago and had many mutual friends — so it really was a matter of time before they crossed paths!

They were engaged in Paris three years ago.

Sarah said: “We were over there celebrating our anniversary and he asked me to marry him on our last day, which was April 27, 2018.

"Fourteen months later we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Elena, who was such a big part of our wedding day.”

With this ring...

They had a personalised civil ceremony at the Kinsale Hotel and spa on April 27, 2021.

“It was absolutely beautiful and filled with emotion. We did a ‘first look’ at Charles Fort prior to the ceremony so were very calm going in, but Elena had fallen asleep for it, so when she walked into the room where the ceremony was taking place and finally saw Artjom for the first time, she got so excited that she ran down the aisle and jumped straight into his arms!

"It was such a beautiful moment in the ceremony, it made everyone smile.”

The bride bought her dress at Cinderella’s closet, as well as The ‘Madeline’ shoes. Artjom and his best man, Jack, got their suits from Morely’s in the city centre.

Visiting Charles Fort in Kinsale.

In attendance were their mothers, step-fathers, siblings, my grandfather and their daughter. Maid of honour was Emma.

The celebrant was Caroline McCarthy and the couple said she was amazing to work with. “For the hand-fasting ritual, Caroline asked family members to come up and place the ribbons over our hands and, at the end, she asked Elena to come up and ‘tie the knot’ for us!”

Sealed with a kiss.

The ceremony and reception were at the hotel: “The views were amazing and we got some incredible pictures!”

They had their first dance to Guns & Roses’ November Rain.

And they lived happily, ever, after...

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“It’s hard to pick just one! The moment we both saw each other for the first time at Charles Fort was absolutely beautiful. His jaw just dropped and we embraced immediately and there were a few happy tears shared! But also the moment that Elena ran down the aisle and into her daddy’s arms for a hug! “ said Sarah.

She added: “A big thank you to all our suppliers for all their hard work on the day. We were so happy with how everything turned out and it was a day that neither of us will forget!”