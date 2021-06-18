Two killed in Banteer ambush, attack in Innishannon, and Warrenscourt fire

FOUR military lorries heading from Banteer to Millstreet at 7.30pm on Thursday were ambushed near Rathcoole, the Echo reported on Saturday, June 18, 1921.

The road had been mined in four places and three exploded, rendering three of the lorries inoperable. A terrific battle ensued, with the ambushers firing from trenches and from behind walls and lasted ’til 10pm.

Temporary Cadets Boyde and Shorter were killed and Section Leader Taylor along with three other cadets were wounded.

The Official Report states that one of the ambushers was killed and several may have been wounded, although the IRA reported no deaths.

During the fight, a cadet volunteered to fetch reinforcements and was chased by three of the attackers. The Official Report says he succeeded in reaching Millstreet, from where a radio message was relayed to Macroom. An Auxiliary Division arrived at 2am and scoured the countryside.

Warrenscourt Burned

Warren’s Court, five miles east of Macroom, was burned down by a party of six strangers at about 11am yesterday.

Everything except a small quantity of furniture and a few articles of jewellery was destroyed.

Many valuable works of art were lost.

The house is the property of Sir Augustus Warren, currently in India, and was occupied by his mother, who was in Cork at the time the burning took place.

Innishannon attack

About 4am today, rifle and revolver fire opened on Innishannon Police Barracks. The police replied with bombs and rifle fire and the exchange ceased after half an hour with no casualties reported. This is the fifth attack on the barracks, the last one being just last Saturday evening.

Borough Sessions

The Recorder allowed £1,500 to County Inspector Madden for personal injuries sustained after being shot on the South Mall on November 25.

In the case of John Cathgart, merchant, of Youghal, who was shot dead in his home, the Recorder wishes to hear further information in relation to his business partnerships.

The application of Sergeant Moloney, who was shot in the leg on the street in Midleton on December 29, also remains unsettled. The Recorder is not satisfied with the evidence that the claimant is incapacitated from duty and that chances of future promotion have entirely disappeared. Better official proof is required.

Jeremiah O’Connor answered a 1am knock on his door at 101, Blarney Street, and was shot at point blank range, the bullet penetrated his left jaw. As far as he could see there were three masked men. Applicant said he never belonged to any political organisation and did not know why this was done to him. He was awarded £500.

Cork Police Court

Mary E. Mahony, of Merripole Lane, was charged at the suit of the S.P.C.C. with neglecting her children. Inspector Fitzsimons said the young woman was addicted to alcohol but he would like to give her a chance if she promised to keep from intoxicating drink and look after her children and little home.

Mr Kilbride adjourned the case, urging the defendant to avail of the opportunity she was getting, otherwise punishment would be meted out.

Also summoned was Michael Coughlan, of Glankitane, who had four daughters but only one under the age of 12. Inspector Fitzsimons said on the day he visited the home he found all the ware had been broken by the defendant and strewn about.

His wife and daughters kept house by washing for the military and Coughlan had not given a penny for months. The wife also had him summoned for assault.

“This man is a bully,” said the Inspector, “and ought to be dealt with as he deserves”.

The defendant said he had to do everything at home for himself, “I have to wash up the place, make the bed, even wash my own shirt”.

The wife said the defendant brought food into the house and cooked it himself and would not give a bit to the young child. Both cases against him were adjourned for further evidence.

The Big Fight

New York: With only two weeks to go before the Georges Carpentier and Jack Dempsey bout, the United States has gone completely fight-mad.

Discussions on the relative merits of the pugilists are running the gamut from the street urchin to the staid businessman.

Many in the U.S consider the Frenchman has a great chance of beating ‘Bulldog’ Dempsey.

(Dempsey won in front of the first ever million-dollar gate).