Watch: Corkman proposes to girlfriend in highest cave in Ireland

WHEN Corkman Tadhg Twomey decided to propose to his girlfriend, he went to great lengths and left no stone unturned.

Tadgh, from Dromahane, near Mallow, brought Joanne Supple to the highest cave in Ireland to pop the question to her.

"Thankfully, she said yes!” said Tadgh, who had been planning the proposal for six months at Diarmuid and Grainne’s Cave, which lies 400 metres up Benbulbin in Sligo.

The couple were delighted that other people in the cave last weekend took photos of their magic moment - and one group of women even took video footage and gave them a round of applause.

Tadhg Twomey and Joanne Supple, who got engaged last weekend.

Tadgh and Joanne, who is from Goleen, near Mizen Head, met in 2018 and spent a year in Sydney working and travelling before coming home to Cork in February, 2020, just before Covid hit.

They are both working with engineering companies in Cork and come from farming backgrounds.

Tadhg Twomey and Joanne Supple getting engaged at Diarmuid and Grainne's cave.

The cave in Sligo is named after two lovers called Diarmuid and Grainne who reputedly fled a chieftain that Grainne was supposed to marry.

Tadgh said: "I had been thinking about the proposal for the last six months. Covid definitely put a stop to some of my plans, but I'm delighted I waited until now.

"I had looked up the cave online and thought the story was really interesting and it would be a great place to pop the question.

The couple embrace at Diarmuid and Grainne's cave.

"Everything worked out on the day, the pictures and the weather just made it all come together. Joanne certainly got a surprise!

"It's been a tough 12 months for family and friends and it was great to bring some excitement, we're already looking forward to the big day.

“A random couple who were at the back of the cave came up to us after and showed us a photo they took of us, another group of girls actually took a video and sent it to us.”

Note: The cave and surrounding land is privately owned. Walkers are advised to seek the owner's permission before climbing there.