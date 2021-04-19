'We’re so happy to have a beautiful story to share': Cork couple on their unique engagement

A Cork-based couple have said they hope their unique engagement story will give people a much-needed boost in these challenging times.

Blue Cassidy, from Castletownbere, proposed to his Brazilian girlfriend Maria Gilvanda on a cliff top at Dooneen just outside Allihies, enlisting the help of his friend Niall Duffy of West Cork Photos to capture the moment on film using a drone.

The proposal, which was a year in the making, was made all the more spectacular as Mr Cassidy had also arranged for the ring to be delivered via drone.

The moment Blue popped the question. Picture: Niall Duffy

Speaking on The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM, Ms Gilvanda said she was totally unsuspecting of what was to come as she believed the couple were taking part in a video promoting tourism in West Cork.

"I had no idea what was waiting for me," she said.

Mr Cassidy also revealed that the ring box was hidden in a sock and tied to the drone with some fishing line.

"Between the fishing line and the sock hanging off, there was no expense spared in the master planning of it," he laughed.

The couple revealed they are hoping to tie the knot in June of next year.

Ms Gilvanda, who works for Apple, said the reaction to their engagement has been incredible.

"We’re just so happy to have a beautiful story to share with people in times like these where we’re going through hard times.

"I think it can warm people’s hearts.

"Our friends and family are just so happy and they say that they have something to hold onto and look forward to for the future."