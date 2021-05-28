My Weekend: A picnic in the park, with frisbee and friends... the perfect start to the weekend

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your work:

Debora Calzaccia: I’m originally from central Italy, after having lived in different countries in Europe, such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Belgium, I finally decided to settle in Ireland. I was supposed to stay only a few months in Cork, but then I fell in love with the Irish music scene and decided to stay a bit longer. Meeting John Paul and forming We March, in 2015, was one of the reasons that kept me here in Ireland and I’m so glad to have contributed, with my voice, to this album.

I have been into music, art, and theatre since I was 12 years old. I explored many different genres, including musical theatre, new metal, symphonic metal, blues rock, and it’s a good few years that I’m mostly focusing on old French and Italian songs, jazz and folk. Travelling has a big importance in my life and every culture had a certain influence in both my musical and artistic style. I work in the visual-arts industry, at the moment. You can find my artwork here: https://www.instagram.com/ayrie.art

John Paul FitzGerald of Cork band, We March

John Paul FitzGerald: I am Cork-born and -raised. I grew up in Midleton and am living in St Luke’s since 2007, with my partner and two lovely kids. I have been playing music since I was about eight years old; learning piano, guitar, trad flute, whatever instruments I could get my hands on, really. I met Debora in 2015 and formed our band, We March. Releasing our debut album, Fight or Flight, at the end of 2020, to critical acclaim, was a real highlight of a pretty bad year. Getting included in the Hot Press ‘top 100 recommended albums of 2020’ and being called a “genuine work of art” was magic. Professionally, I am a transport engineer and was the project manager for the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Debora: My Friday night, lately, has been pretty much like every other night in the week. Weather permitting, I like to go to the park with my partner and my sketchbook, playing frisbee until sunset and a picnic with some friends.

John Paul: As much and all as I’d like to say playing a We March gig in the Crane Lane, these days it is a case of putting my feet up at home. Hopefully, with the vaccine rollout and the opening up of the world, we will be in a position to get back out gigging again.

Lie-ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Debora: I’m a morning person, definitely.

John Paul: Definitely up with the lark. Having two young children doesn’t give you much scope of leisurely lie-ins.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Debora: My work is my passion. I work on my illustrations most of the days and nights, and rarely I take a day off without even touching my sketchbook or a paint brush. On the weekend, I usually go hiking, but my sketchbook always comes with me, in case the inspiration hits! You can find my artwork here: https://www.facebook.com/ayrie.illustrations.

John Paul: I try to leave work in work, but its easier said than done, especially now that I am working from home.

If money was no object, where would you head to on a weekend city break?

Debora: I would go somewhere in Algarve, Portugal, for a weekend break. I have been there a few years ago and I can’t wait to be able to go again!

John Paul: Auckland, New Zealand. It’s a bit of a hike for a weekend break, but you said money wasn’t an issue. We lived there for two years and I’d love to get back for a visit.

Debora Calzacia of Cork band, We March

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Debora: I live in Dublin now and I am very lucky to have Phoenix Park nearby. Walking among the trees always clear my head from any stress or negative thought.

John Paul: Glen Valley Park, hands down. It was within our 2km distance during the first lockdown and was a little oasis of green in the northside.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Debora: My family is in Italy, but, luckily, most of my friends are nearby, so it’s a relief to see them for a walk or a pint in the park during the weekend!

John Paul: Yes, even more so now that the restrictions are being lifted and the vaccine rollout is continuing. We had my parents over to our house for the first time in over a year, which was great for us and them.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Debora: Yeah, I love to indulge in as many hobbies as possible. I just love to do new things, so anything creative... I’m up for it! As I said, my art is a major inspiration for me.

John Paul: Aside from writing and playing music, I love making movies with my son. He is a budding Spielberg, at the age of eight, even writing and starring in his own action and horror movies. He had a short film, The Haunted House, nominated for an RTÉ award at the Fresh Film Festival recently. He was over the moon.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter, do you have a signature dish?

Debora: I’d say both! I like to entertain, but to be entertained when I ran out of batteries! Probably my signature dish is stuffed courgettes, a dish inherited from my grandma!

John Paul: Be entertained. I am not much of a cook or entertainer.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork — where are your go-to spots for coffee/lunch/special meal?

Debora: Cork Coffee Roasters is my favourite place for a coffee and a quick sketch. The Roundy has always been my favourite spot for an ‘aperitivo’; And watching people passing by.

John Paul: Keeping it local, I love Lab 82 on Lower Glanmire Road. Great coffee and ludicrous breakfasts. The Lucha Libre is a highlight.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Debora: Painting, singing, playing cards, watching a movie, listening to music... I don’t like routines, but I do something relaxing on Sunday.

John Paul: Feet up with Parks and Recreation on the telly.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

Debora: It depends, but usually 7/7.30am.

John Paul: My kids are a pretty good alarm clock and wake us at 7am on the dot.

We March, launch their second single today.

We March launch their second single, ‘Wake’, from their critically acclaimed debut album, Fight or Flight, on Friday, May 28. Released at the tail end of 2020, Fight or Flight was called “a genuine work of art” by Hot Press magazine and “beautiful, mesmeric, and stunning” by Camille O’Sullivan, as well as being included in the Hot Press ‘top 100 highly recommended albums of 2020’.

